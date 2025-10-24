Stock Market Opening: Nifty50 Rings Over 25k Level, Sensex Rallies 0.13%

In trade on Friday, October 24, Indian benchmark stock market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened in green as a result of positive global cues, including rising expectations of soon-to-be inked US-India trade deal.

The BSE Senex opened 84667.20 higher by 0.13%, Nifty50 ringed in 25935.10, higher by 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 Midcap index rose 0.19% to 59485.40 level, and Nifty Bank surged 0.16% to 58172.80.

The consecutive rally in green on Dalal Street has continued since Mahurat Trading session buoyed by favourable global cues for the south Asian country.

Top gainers in Sensex index on Friday's trading session are BEL, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Meanwhile, the top losers on BSE Sensex today are HUL, Kotak Mahindra, Adani Ports, Titan Company, and UltraTech Cement.

Ahead of D-street opening today, Asian markets ended higher in trade, continuing the recovery seen in Wall Street after the highly anticipated meet between Trump and Xi as confirmed by the White House for October 30.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 1.18%, Topix rallied 0.39%. South Korea’s Kospi increased 1.58% and the Kosdaq surged 0.92%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a stronger opening.

Gift Nifty was trading around 26,033 level, a premium of nearly 56 points from the Nifty futures’ last close.