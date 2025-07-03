Stock Market Today: Can Nifty50 Hit 25,700? These Sectors May Fuel The Rally

Indian equity benchmarks are set to begin Thursday’s trade with caution, following mixed cues from global markets and a technical consolidation in domestic indices.



On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 88 points or 0.35% to close at 25,453, while the BSE Sensex declined 288 points or 0.34%, ending at 83,410.



Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical & Derivative Research at SBI Securities, said, “The benchmark Nifty index registered a high of 25,669 on Monday but has since witnessed profit booking, leading to a phase of consolidation. Despite this short-term pullback, the broader trend remains positive as the index continues to trade above its key moving averages.”



Nifty: Key Levels to Watch Today

According to Shah, the 10-day EMA zone of 25,340–25,300 will act as immediate support.



If the index slips below 25,300, the next crucial support is seen at 25,180.



On the upside, resistance is expected in the 25,550–25,580 zone.



“Any sustainable move above 25,580 will lead to a sharp upside rally up to 25,700, followed by the 25,850 level in the short term,” he added.



Bank Nifty: Underperforming with Caution Ahead

The Bank Nifty underperformed significantly on Wednesday, falling 0.80%, and continues to show signs of weakness.



“The 10-day EMA zone of 56,850–56,800 will act as immediate support. Any sustainable move below 56,800 could trigger a correction toward 56,400. On the upside, 57,200–57,300 will be the crucial hurdle. A breakout above 57,300 could resume its northward journey,” Shah noted.



Sensex: Bearish Candle Emerges

The Sensex formed a bearish candle with a minor lower shadow, indicating indecision among traders.



“Going ahead, the 83,900–84,000 zone will act as immediate resistance, while 83,100–83,000 is crucial support,” said Shah.



Sectoral Outlook: PSU Banks, Pharma, Tourism Set to Outperform

Shah expects outperformance from several sectors in the near term, specifically:

Nifty PSU Banks

Consumer Durable

Healthcare and Pharma

CPSE

Infrastructure

Metals

Oil & Gas

Capital Markets

India Tourism

FII/DII Activity: Institutions Show Divergence

In the cash segment:

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,561.62 crore

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,036.68 crore

Global Markets Mixed: Wall Street Sends Conflicting Signals

Overnight in the US, major indices ended on a mixed note:

S&P 500 hit a record intraday high and closed at another all-time high

Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.94% to close at 20,393.13

Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly by 10.52 points to 44,484.42

Shah remarked, “The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Vietnam. The S&P 500 remains in bullish momentum and is poised to reach the 6,300 mark, with key support at 6,200–6,180.”



Brent Crude & DXY: Signals to Watch

Brent Crude surged nearly 3%, ending near $69, moving above the 20, 50, and 100-day EMA levels.

Shah said, “A breakout above $69.50 could lead to an upside rally up to $71. Key support lies between $67–66.50.”

U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded by 0.13%, ending a 9-day losing streak. Resistance lies at 97.30–97.50, while 96.50–96.30 remains a critical support zone.

Asia-Pacific: Awaiting Trade Clarity on U.S.–Vietnam Deal

Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday as investors digested news of a U.S.–Vietnam trade deal announced by President Trump.



He posted on Truth Social: “The U.S. is imposing a 20% tariff on goods imported from Vietnam, while the latter will impose ZERO tariff.”

This comes ahead of the deadline for Trump's 90-day tariff reprieve.



Asian market snapshot:

Nikkei 225: -0.15%

Topix: -0.21%

Kospi: +0.77%

Kosdaq: +0.5%

S&P/ASX 200: +0.13%

Hang Seng: -0.64%

CSI 300: +0.14%



Wait-and-Watch Mode with Bullish Bias

While Indian equities may start cautiously, the underlying technical and global cues suggest a bullish bias in the medium term, provided key support levels hold. Stock market participants are advised to focus on outperforming sectors like PSU Banks, Metals, and Pharma for short-term opportunities.





Disclaimer