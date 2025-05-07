Stock Market Prediction: How Will BSE Sensex, Nifty 50, and Bank Nifty Perform After 'Operation Sindoor'?

BSE Sensex was up by 105.71 points, or 0.13%, settling at 80,746.78. The Nifty 50, at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), gained 34.80 points. | Image: Freepik

Share Market Prediction: The Indian stock market ended Wednesday’s trading session on a positive note, with both the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 showing marginal gains.

This came after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ and conducted precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Despite some initial volatility during the day, the market stabilised and closed in green.

At the close of trading on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex was up by 105.71 points, or 0.13%, settling at 80,746.78. The Nifty 50, at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), gained 34.80 points, or 0.14%, closing at 24,414.40.

Nifty 50 Prediction

The Nifty 50 index has shown a gradual rise in the last two sessions, maintaining a positive bias. According to Prabhudas Lilladher, "Nifty, maintaining the positive bias intact, has witnessed a gradual rise in the last two sessions, and closing above the hurdle of the 24400 zone has improved the bias further."

The analyst remains cautiously optimistic, suggesting that if Nifty breaches the 24,800 level, it could target the next upside zone of 25,200.

The key support level for Nifty is currently at 24,050, with the 200-period moving average (MA) acting as an important threshold for sustaining the positive trend.

BSE Sensex Prediction

The Sensex has been trading within a tight range of 79,500 to 81,300 for some time, with a positive outlook prevailing. "Sensex has been gripped between a tight range of 79500 and 81300 levels for quite some time with bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach," Prabhudas Lilladher noted.

He added that for the Sensex to break out of this range and start a fresh upward move, it would need to decisively breach the 81,300 level.

Currently, the Sensex is supported at the 79,100 level, and a strong breach above the 81,500 level would provide more conviction for further growth. For the near term, the support for the day is seen at 24,300, with resistance at 24,700.

Bank Nifty Prediction

Bank Nifty, which had seen a strong rally earlier, has been sluggish in recent sessions and is currently trapped within a tight range of 54,500 to 56,000 levels.

According to Prabhudas Lilladher, "BankNifty, after the recent strong run-up, has been found sluggish in the last few sessions and has been gripped between the tight range of 56000 and 54500 levels, which needs to be breached decisively on either side for a fresh directional move."

A decisive breach above the 56,000 level could confirm a breakout, potentially propelling Bank Nifty towards targets of 57,200 and 58,500 in the coming days.

The crucial support level for Bank Nifty is seen at 54,500, which must hold for the positive sentiment to continue.

Bankex Prediction

Bankex, which includes key banking stocks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank , has been exhibiting a weak bias lately.

It recently retested the previous low of 61,900. "Bankex, with the weak bias maintained, has once again retested the previous low of the 61900 zone, and with a decisive breach below, it shall trigger some profit booking or consolidation in the coming days," Lilladher said.