Stock Market Today: BSE Sensex Down 100 Points, Nifty Above 24,650 Ahead Of RBI MPC Outcome

Ahead of the RBI September Monetary Policy Committee announcement today, the Indian stock market indices opened flat on October 1, Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex opened 94.38 points, or 0.12 per cent, lower at 80,173.24, and the broader the Nifty 50 bourse opened at 24,620.55, up 9.45 points, or 0.04 per cent.

In the last trading session, the Sensex ended at 80,267.62 and the Nifty 50 closed at 24,611.10.

While most experts are of the view that India's apex bank will hold rates steady, certain brokerage houses have affirmed possibility of a 25 basis points (bps) cut such as the State Bank of India.

Meanwhile, Asian markets gave mixed signals after Wall Street's last trading session gains pushing AI giant Nvidia's market capitalization beyond USD 4.5 trillion mark. Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.01 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.95 per cent. The Chinese stock market exchange remained closed for the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays.