Stock Market Today: BSE Sensex Soars 1000 Points, Nifty 50 Jumps As ‘Trump-Card’ Ceasefire Sparks 9-Month High Rally

The BSE Sensex jumped over 1,000 points, while the Nifty 50 surged past 25,200—marking their highest levels since October. | Image: Freepik

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets soared on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as a ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel, announced by US President Donald Trump, brought much-needed relief to investors globally.

The announcement helped ease geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and led to a sharp fall in crude oil prices, boosting risk appetite across global and domestic markets.

Stock Market Today

In early trade, benchmark indices jumped about 1%, reaching their highest levels since early October. By 12:03 PM IST, the BSE Sensex had surged 1.29% to 82,950.46, while the Nifty 50 gained 1.27% to 25,289.75. The rally was broad-based, with 12 of the 13 major sectoral indices in the green.

The biggest gains came from oil marketing companies and airline stocks, riding on the back of falling oil prices. Brent crude futures dropped $2.08 or 2.9% to $69.40 per barrel in early Asian trading—its lowest level since June 11—after falling more than 4% intraday.

This came as a direct reaction to Trump's ceasefire announcement, which cooled fears of further conflict-driven supply disruptions in the oil-rich Middle East. For India, which imports a significant portion of its oil, lower crude prices help contain inflation and reduce fiscal pressure.

Nifty Sectoral Indices

The Nifty PSU Bank index led sectoral gains, up 2.44%, followed by Nifty Metal (2.00%), Auto (1.74%), Fin Services (1.44%), Finserv25 (1.49%), and Realty (1.34%). Other notable gains were seen in Nifty Bank (1.32%), Consumer Durables (1.28%), IT (1.06%), Pharma (1.00%), Healthcare (1.01%), FMCG (0.92%), and Energy (0.86%). Nifty Private Bank rose 1.22%, while Oil & Gas was up 0.61%. The only laggard was Nifty Media, which slipped 0.47%.

Top Gainers And Losers

Among top-performing Sensex stocks, Adani Ports surged 3.71%, UltraTech Cement climbed 3.07%, Tata Steel rose 2.76%, L&T gained 2.47%, and M&M advanced 2.46%. Other key movers included Tata Motors (+2.00%), Bajaj Finance (+1.99%), SBI (+1.97%), Kotak Bank (+1.84%), and HDFC Bank (+1.50%).

Gains were also seen in Titan, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. Only a few stocks, such as BEL (-0.42%) and Power Grid (-0.16%), ended in the red, while NTPC remained flat.

Ceasefire Between Iran And Israel

The ceasefire deal came after a tense 12-day conflict that included Iranian missile strikes on Israel, with explosions reported near Tel Aviv and Beersheba. Israel’s military confirmed receiving six waves of missiles, resulting in four civilian deaths.

Trump's announcement, delivered via Truth Social, declared: “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” According to US officials, the ceasefire was brokered after direct talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iran reportedly launched its final missile barrage just before the ceasefire took hold.

Asian, Global Markets

Global markets responded positively. US S&P 500 futures were up 0.4%, while crude prices—previously pushed to five-month highs following a US strike on Iranian nuclear facilities—dropped sharply.

The easing of tension also shifted focus away from the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil passageway, through which nearly a fifth of the world's crude supply passes daily.