Stock Market Today: BSE Sensex, Nifty50 Extend Gains Ahead of Crucial GST Council Meeting

Indian shares opened slightly higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, as investors looked ahead to a Goods and Services Tax (GST) council meeting later this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.16% to 24,668.30 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.20% to 80,530.12 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

The benchmark 50-component index had climbed 0.8% on Monday, led by automakers after strong monthly sales, while better-than-expected GDP data last week and expectations of potential GST rate cuts supported sentiment.

The GST council, scheduled to meet on September 3-4, is planning to cut consumption tax by at least 10 percentage points on nearly 175 products ranging from shampoos and hybrid cars to consumer electronics.