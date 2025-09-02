Updated 2 September 2025 at 09:36 IST
Stock Market Today: BSE Sensex, Nifty50 Extend Gains Ahead of Crucial GST Council Meeting
Indian stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty extending their gains from the previous session. Investor sentiment remained positive as focus shifted to the upcoming GST Council meeting later this week, where key tax reforms and rate decisions are expected.
Republic Business
Indian shares opened slightly higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, as investors looked ahead to a Goods and Services Tax (GST) council meeting later this week.
The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.16% to 24,668.30 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.20% to 80,530.12 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.
The benchmark 50-component index had climbed 0.8% on Monday, led by automakers after strong monthly sales, while better-than-expected GDP data last week and expectations of potential GST rate cuts supported sentiment.
The GST council, scheduled to meet on September 3-4, is planning to cut consumption tax by at least 10 percentage points on nearly 175 products ranging from shampoos and hybrid cars to consumer electronics.
All 16 major sectors advanced at the open, but the gains were marginal. The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.
