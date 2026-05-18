Stock Market Today: How Will Nifty 50, Sensex Trade On May 18?

Stock Market Today: The Indian benchmark stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to witness a gap down opening on Monday as a result of profit booking, surge in crude oil rates, and escalating US-Iran war linked tensions.

The trends on Gift Nifty signalled beginning in red for the Indian benchmark indices. The Gift Nifty was trading nearly 23,539 level, a discount of close to 105 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Asian markets were also down in early trade post US President Donald Trump's new warning to Iran that the "clock is ticking" for a peace deal to be reached with Washington.

On Friday, the Indian stock market snapped its two-day winning streak due to profit booking, with the Nifty 50 closing below the 23,650 level.

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The Sensex fell 160.73 points, or 0.21%, to close at 75,237.99, while the Nifty 50 ended 46.10 points, or 0.19%, lower at 23,643.50.

Meanwhile, India has restricted silver bar Imports to protect the South Asian country's forex reserves.

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"The Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued Notification No. 17/2026-27 on May 16, 2026, moving high-purity silver bars under HS codes 71069221 and 71069229 from 'free' to 'restricted,' effective immediately," Market expert Ajay Bagga noted.

“This follows a recent duty hike to 15% on gold and silver, as the rupee hit a record low near 96 per dollar due to high oil prices over $109 per barrel, $29 billion in FII outflows, and trade tensions,” he noted.