Stock Market Today How Will Sensex, Nifty 50 Trade In April 27?

Stock Market Today: The Indian benchmark stock market indices are expected to open in green on Monday, tracking global positive cues such as rally Asian markets, and renewed peace talk hopes between the US-Iran.

The trends noted in Gift Nifty was indicative of a positive opening bell for both Sensex, and Nifty 50.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,124 level, a premium of nearly 202 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Asian markets traded higher today, while the US stock market ended higher last week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs.

Advertisement

Investor sentiment got buoyed after reports stated that Iran via Pakistani mediators gave the US a new proposal on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and stopping the West Asia conflict, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage. The development comes after the failure of planned dialogue in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, gold rate drops on MCX due to profit booking amid elevated crude oil prices.

Stocks In Focus Today

IDFC First Bank: IDFC First Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 319 crore for the March quarter, as against Rs 304 crore in the same period last year, marking a 5% YoY increase.

Paytm: The Reserve Bank of India has revoked the banking licence of the company’s associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank, with effect from April 24. As a result, Paytm Payments Bank is no longer permitted to carry out any banking activity.

Q4 Results I Stocks: The shares of Coal India, UltraTech Cement, Adani Total Gas, SBI Cards and Payment Services will remain in focus as companies will release their Q4 results 2026 today.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 13% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹16,971 crore for the fourth quarter on Friday.