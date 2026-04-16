Stock Market Today: How Will Sensex, Nifty 50 Trade On April 16?

The Indian stock market benchmark bourses Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to witness a gap up opening, following the rally in global markets as a result of rising expectation over the second round US-Iran peace talks and de-escalation in the Middle East conflict.

The trends on Gift Nifty signalled a positive opening for the Indian benchmark indices. Gift Nifty was trading nearly 24,346 mark, a premium of over 97 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed sharply higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending above 24,200 level.

The Sensex rallied 1.64%, to close at 78,111.24, while the Nifty 50 closed 1.63%, higher at 24,231.30.

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Stocks in Focus Today

Wipro, HDFC AMC, Angel One, Waaree Renewable Tech

Shares of Wipro, HDFC AMC, Angel One, and Waaree Renewable Tech will remain in focus as companies will release their Q4 results for 2026 today.

HDB Financial

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) posted a 41.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax to Rs 751 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, up from ₹531 crore in the same period last year.

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ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported a 7.25% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 547 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, up from Rs 510 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Aurobindo Pharma