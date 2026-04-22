Stock Market Today: How Will Sensex, Nifty 50 Trade On April 22?

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Wednesday, following mixed global market cues, amid cautiousness over the US-Iran ceasefire and as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50.

The Indian benchmark stock market indices are likely to open lower. tracking mixed global market triggers, and heightened cautiousness over the US-Iran ceasefire, meanwhile, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues.

The Gifty Nifty was also signalling an opening in red for both Sensex and Nifty 50. It was trading around 24,450 level, nearly 135 points lower from the Nifty futures’ last close.

On the other hand, Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday after the US stock market ended lower overnight after the second round of peace talks was rejected by Iran.

Advertisement

While the Topix fell 0.62%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 0.20%. South Korea’s Kospi eased 0.03%, while the small-cap Kosdaq declined 0.42%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures was also indicative of a lower opening.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran, whilst continuing the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The US Vice President JD Vance’s expected trip to Pakistan for US-Iran peace talks has also been placed on hold.

Top Stocks of the Day

Amid global uncertainty, let's check out the stocks in focus today.

SBI Life, BCCL, Tech Mahindra, Trent

The stocks of Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, BCCL will remain in focus as these firms are slated to announce their Q4 results 2026 today.

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma has announced a share buyback of up to ₹800 crore via the tender offer route. According to its letter of offer, the buyback will open on April 23 and close on April 29.

HCL Technologies

The IT services company has announced an interim dividend of ₹24 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 for the financial year 2026–27. In its Q4 FY26 results, it reported revenue of ₹33,981 crore, marking a 0.3% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 12.3% rise year-on-year.

Hindustan Zinc