Stock Market Today: Nifty 50 Hits 52-Week High, Surpasses 26,200 Mark

The broades stock index Nifty 50 has build on its gains to surpass 26,200 mark with gains of over 150 points on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Nifty50 and BSE Sensex, the Indian equity benchmark indices, opened in green on Thursday. While Nifty50 was near 26,100, BSE Sensex was up over 150 points.

Market experts anticipate a steady upward trajectory, whilst maintaining caution as global economic data emerges and markets await the completion of the first phase of the India-US trade agreement.

The Indian bourses followed the trend witnesses in major Asian market bourses that ended higher on Thursday's trading session as result of a rally in chips stocks after Nvidia earnings.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 3.4% to reclaim the 50,000 level, while the Topix index surged 1.67%. South Korea’s Kospi index witnessed an uptick 2.23%, and the Kosdaq rose 1.75%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a slightly lower opening.

Meanwhile, the Gift Nifty was hovering around 26,145 level, a premium of nearly 74 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.