Updated 11 September 2025 at 09:34 IST
Stock Market Today: Nifty50, BSE Sensex Opened Flat As IT Drop Offsets US Trade Optimism
India's equity benchmarks opened little changed on Thursday, as a drop in information technology shares offset broader gains amid hopes of progress in trade talks with the US.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
India's equity benchmarks opened little changed on Thursday, as a drop in information technology shares offset broader gains amid hopes of progress in trade talks with the United States.
The Nifty 50 rose 0.06% to 24,990.55, and the BSE Sensex gained 0.09% to 81,501.42 as of 09:19 a.m. IST.
The Nifty has gained 1.6% over the past six sessions, driven by multiple factors, including India's consumption tax cuts, expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut and improving sentiment around India-U.S. trade negotiations.
"The Nifty 50 has extended its winning streak but showed signs of fatigue near the 25,000 mark," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
Thirteen of the 16 major sectors logged gains. The broader small-caps and mid-caps traded flat.
IT index fell 0.4%, with Infosys dropping 1% ahead of a board meeting to consider a proposal for a share buyback. Shares of Infosys have risen 7% in the two days since the announcement.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 11 September 2025 at 09:34 IST