Stock Market Today: Nifty50, BSE Sensex Opened Flat As IT Drop Offsets US Trade Optimism

India's equity benchmarks opened little changed on Thursday, as a drop in information technology shares offset broader gains amid hopes of progress in trade talks with the United States.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.06% to 24,990.55, and the BSE Sensex gained 0.09% to 81,501.42 as of 09:19 a.m. IST.

The Nifty has gained 1.6% over the past six sessions, driven by multiple factors, including India's consumption tax cuts, expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut and improving sentiment around India-U.S. trade negotiations.

"The Nifty 50 has extended its winning streak but showed signs of fatigue near the 25,000 mark," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Thirteen of the 16 major sectors logged gains. The broader small-caps and mid-caps traded flat.