Stock Market Today: Nifty50, BSE Sensex Set For Muted Start After 3-Session Rally

India's equity benchmarks are likely to open little changed on Friday, showing signs of easing after three straight days of gains driven by U.S. policy easing and progress in New Delhi's trade talks with Washington.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,466 points as of 07:52 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near its 10-week high of 25,423.6 hit on Thursday.

The 50-stock index gained 1.4% and the BSE Sensex rose 1.5% in the last three sessions, on U.S. rate cut and prospects of progress in India-U.S. trade talks.

India's chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday that U.S. may soon scrap the punitive tariffs on Indian imports and also cut reciprocal tariffs to 10%-15% from the existing 25%.

The recent market gains were also aided by bouts of inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who bought shares worth 3.67 billion rupees ($41.6 million) on Thursday, per provisional data.

This was the FPIs' fifth session of buying in India in the last eight, as per securities depository data.

Meanwhile, Adani group companies will be in focus on the day after India's market regulator dismissed allegations of stock manipulation against billionaire Gautam Adani and his companies by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research.