Stock Market Today: NSE, BSE Open Flat After Tuesday’s Rally; Nifty Holds 23,300, Sensex Slips 114 Points

The Indian stock market opened on a cautious note Wednesday after posting a robust rally in the previous session. At the opening bell, the Sensex was trading at 76,621.02, down 113.87 points or 0.15%, while the Nifty slipped 28.60 points or 0.12% to 23,299.95.



This comes after a strong close on Tuesday, where the indices surged significantly. The Sensex jumped 1,577.63 points or 2.10% to close at 76,734.89, and the Nifty soared 500 points or 2.19% to end the day at 23,328.55, powered by positive global cues and heavy buying across sectors.



Nifty Technical View: Crucial Resistance Ahead

“Nifty started the week on a strong note, supported by positive global cues,” said Sudeep Shah, Deputy Vice President & Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

He also said, currently, Nifty is hovering around its 100 and 200-day EMA levels.



A decisive move above the 23,360–23,400 zone could set off a further rally toward 23,570, and possibly 23,700 in the short term. On the downside, the 23,200–23,230 zone is likely to act as immediate support.



Sensex at a Turning Point

For Sensex Shah said, “Going ahead, the zone of 76900-77000 will act as an immediate hurdle for the index. While, the zone of 76500-76400 is likely to provide the cushion in case of any immediate decline.“

Adding to market optimism, India VIX, the volatility gauge, plunged nearly 20% on Tuesday, continuing a sharp 30% decline over four sessions, indicating improved sentiment. “This drop from the recent high of 23.18 reflects a significant cooling off in overall market volatility,” Shah added.





Global Market Cues: US Indices Struggle, Nvidia Drags Nasdaq

Overnight, US markets closed mixed, with investors reacting to earnings results and tariff concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 156 points (0.38%), the S&P 500 fell 0.17%, and the Nasdaq Composite ended marginally higher by 0.18%.



A major drag came from Nvidia, which slumped over 6% in extended trading after announcing a $5.5 billion charge related to the export of its H20 GPUs to China and other restricted nations.



Read More

Why Nvidia’s Shares Fell Over 6% After $5.5 Billion Charge – What you need to know



Shah noted, “The S&P 500 is currently hovering around its 20-day EMA. A sustainable move above the 5,440–5,460 range could extend the pullback to 5,570, while support lies at 5,350–5,330.”



Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mostly lower on Wednesday, tracking the U.S. market's choppy close and lingering concerns over tariffs.



Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.11%

China’s CSI 300 dropped 0.84%, even after a 5.4% Q1 GDP growth, beating Reuters’ forecast of 5.1%

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.3%

South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.47%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 bucked the trend, gaining 0.19%