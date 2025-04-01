Stock Market Today: Top 10 Stocks That Zoom In Market Mayhem – List

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 1,390.41 points, or 1.80 per cent. | Image: Freepik

Stock Market Today: Stock markets plunged on Tuesday, with the benchmark Sensex falling by 1,390 points due to selling in IT and private bank shares amid heightened uncertainty ahead of the US's reciprocal tariffs implementation on April 2.



The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 1,390.41 points, or 1.80%, to trade at 76,024.51 as 28 of its components closed lower and only two advanced. During the day, the index fell 1,502.74 points, or 1.94%, to 75,912.18.

The NSE Nifty fell 353.65 points (1.50 per cent) to 23,165.70. The leading indices suffered their largest single-day losses in a month.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Titan, ICICI Bank , Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were among the biggest laggards. Among gainers, IndusInd Bank jumped over 5 per cent while Zomato ended marginally higher.

Amid the market's turbulence, a few stocks managed to shine and stay in the green, showcasing resilience and investor confidence. Here is the list of stocks:

List Of Stocks Which Stayed Green

Vodafone Idea: Surged by 18.94% to close at Rs 8.10, achieving a high of Rs 8.57 during the session.

HBL Engineering: Gained 8.37%, closing at Rs 511.65, with a session high of Rs 532.15.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Advanced by 6.54%, ending at Rs 136.90, peaking at Rs 138.25.



Whirlpool of India: Rose by 5.79% to Rs 1047.85, hitting a high of Rs 1064.30.

IndusInd Bank: Climbed 5.11%, closing at Rs 682.75, reaching Rs 689.85 intraday.

Indus Towers: Increased by 5.54%, finishing at Rs 352.60, with a high of Rs 360.85.

Maharashtra Seamless: Jumped 7.99% to Rs 736.85, achieving a high of Rs 754.90.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Gained 6.35%, ending at Rs 266.40, with a peak of Rs 272.25.

Trent: Improved by 5.02%, closing at Rs 5577.60, hitting an intraday high of Rs 5619.85.

Hindustan Aeronautics: Marginally up by 1.09% to Rs 4221.70, with a session high of Rs 4492.80.