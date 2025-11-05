Updated 5 November 2025 at 07:43 IST
Stock Market Today: Why BSE, NSE Are Closed On November 5 For Guru Nanak Jayanti
Stock market holiday today! The BSE and NSE are closed on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Trading across equities, derivatives, and currency markets remains suspended, while MCX will open only for the evening session. Normal trading resumes on Wednesday, November 6, after the festive break.
Stock market holiday today! The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Tuesday, November 5, in observance of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, commonly known as Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Trading will remain suspended for the entire day across all major segments, equities, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives. This closure marks the only stock market holiday in November and the second-to-last trading break of 2025.
MCX to Resume Trading in Evening Session
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also observe a partial trading holiday today. The commodity derivatives segment will remain closed in the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm, but trading will reopen in the evening session between 5 pm and 11:30/11:55 pm.
According to the exchange circular, The commodity derivatives market will remain closed during the morning session and resume in the evening session as per the regular schedule.
Markets to Reopen on November 6
Trading on both the NSE and BSE will resume on Wednesday, November 6, with regular market hours. Following this, the next and final trading holiday of the year will fall on December 25, for Christmas.
As per the 2025 stock market holiday calendar released earlier this year, there are a total of 14 trading holidays. Apart from these scheduled holidays, the exchanges remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays. The 2026 market holiday list is expected to be announced by December-end.
Markets Ended Lower Ahead of Holiday Break
On Monday, November 4, Indian equity benchmarks ended lower ahead of the festive break. The Sensex fell 519.34 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 83,459.15, while the Nifty slipped 165.70 points, or 0.64 percent, to 25,597.65.
Sector-wise, most indices saw selling pressure except telecom and consumer durables. The BSE Midcap index declined 0.2 percent, while the Smallcap index shed 0.7 percent.
With today’s stock market holiday, trading activity is set to pick up again from Wednesday as investors return post the Guru Nanak Jayanti break.
Published On: 5 November 2025 at 07:43 IST
Published On: 5 November 2025 at 07:43 IST