Stock Market Today: Why BSE, NSE Are Closed On November 5 For Guru Nanak Jayanti

Stock market holiday today! The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Tuesday, November 5, in observance of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, commonly known as Guru Nanak Jayanti.



Trading will remain suspended for the entire day across all major segments, equities, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives. This closure marks the only stock market holiday in November and the second-to-last trading break of 2025.



MCX to Resume Trading in Evening Session

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also observe a partial trading holiday today. The commodity derivatives segment will remain closed in the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm, but trading will reopen in the evening session between 5 pm and 11:30/11:55 pm.



According to the exchange circular, The commodity derivatives market will remain closed during the morning session and resume in the evening session as per the regular schedule.



Markets to Reopen on November 6

Trading on both the NSE and BSE will resume on Wednesday, November 6, with regular market hours. Following this, the next and final trading holiday of the year will fall on December 25, for Christmas.



As per the 2025 stock market holiday calendar released earlier this year, there are a total of 14 trading holidays. Apart from these scheduled holidays, the exchanges remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays. The 2026 market holiday list is expected to be announced by December-end.

