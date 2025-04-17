Stock To Watch Today: Infosys, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Waaree Renewable Tech, BHEL, IRFC & Paytm - List

Markets wrapped up April 16 on a high note, with the Sensex closing above 77,000 and the Nifty inching closer to 23,500, buoyed by strong investor sentiment. As earnings season picks up steam and a flurry of corporate developments—from quarterly results to M&A moves and legal headlines—come into play, here are the key stocks set to make headlines on April 17.



Stocks to Watch Today

Key stocks in focus today include Infosys, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Waaree Renewable Tech, BHEL, IRFC, Paytm, Dalmia Bharat, SBI Cards, and Hero MotoCorp amid fresh earnings reports, stake acquisitions, and regulatory actions.



Infosys

All eyes are on Infosys, which is set to report its Q4 FY25 earnings today. The company is also likely to announce a final dividend for shareholders along with its earnings.



Wipro

Wipro reported a 25.9% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,569.6 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 2,834.6 crore a year ago. Revenue rose to Rs 22,504.2 crore, a 1.33% YoY increase, while sequential growth stood at 0.83%.



UltraTech

UltraTech Cement announced that it will acquire a 26% stake in AMPIN C&I Power Eight, a renewable energy generation and transmission firm, for Rs 25 crore. The move aligns with UltraTech’s sustainability and green energy goals.

Waaree Renewable Tech

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) posted an 83% jump in net profit at Rs 93.76 crore for the March quarter, compared to Rs 51.31 crore in the same period last year. Total income surged to Rs 481.43 crore, up from Rs 275.35 crore YoY. Expenses also rose to Rs 356.25 crore.



BHEL

BHEL has entered into a Technology Transfer Agreement with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for the development of alkaline electrolyser systems used in hydrogen production. The move will enable domestic manufacturing of this clean energy technology using Mixed-Matrix Membrane Diaphragm Technology.

IRFC

The Madras High Court ruled in favor of IRFC, annulling a disputed tax demand of Rs 230.55 crore raised by the Assistant Commissioner (ST) in December 2024. The court allowed IRFC’s writ petitions, providing significant regulatory relief.



Read More

ICICI Pru Life Share Price Target: Emkay Sets Target at Rs 675 – Here’s Why



Paytm

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, MD and CEO of Paytm, voluntarily surrendered 2.1 crore ESOPs allotted to him under the 2019 employee stock option scheme. As a result, the company will record a one-time non-cash expense of Rs 492 crore in Q4 FY25, which will lower future ESOP-related costs.

Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL) received a provisional attachment order from the Enforcement Directorate attaching land worth Rs 793.34 crore in a 2011 case involving investments in Bharathi Cement.

