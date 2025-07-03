Stocks of Blinkit, Instamart-Style Players Soar—Is Quick-Commerce Finally Delivering Profits?

India’s top e-commerce stocks have outperformed broader local indices and regional peers over the past month, as growing demand in quick-commerce boosts confidence in their ability to stay ahead of competitors and improve profits, according to a report by Bloomberg.



Swiggy Ltd.’s shares jumped 20% last month, outpacing the NSE Nifty 100 Index. Eternal Ltd., (formerly Zomato Limited) also gained 11% during the same period. This strong performance in India’s fast-growing quick-commerce space — which delivers everyday essentials within minutes — stands in contrast to losses faced by Chinese delivery companies amid fierce price wars, claimed Bloomberg in its report.



Despite new players like Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart entering the market, analysts believe companies like Swiggy, Eternal, and unlisted Zepto are well-placed to hold their lead, thanks to their formidable supply chains and early entry into the space.



“Established players have shown they can manage delivery costs well, especially in how they recruit and use delivery workers,” said Nirav Karkera, Head of Research at Fisdom told Bloomberg. He also stated, “New players will still need to show they can do this in a way that’s sustainable.”

Size of India quick commerce market

India’s quick-commerce sector is reshaping online shopping. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates the market could grow to $100 billion by 2030, driven by demand for fast delivery of groceries and personal care items.

At present, Blinkit (owned by Eternal), Swiggy’s Instamart, and Zepto control about 88% of India’s quick-commerce market, according to JM Financial. Blinkit has led the market since it was bought by Eternal in 2022, which also owns Zomato.

These companies have invested heavily in building warehouses and dark stores to serve more cities. While this has hurt profit margins, it has helped them grow quickly. Analysts say the phase of high spending may be easing for the early movers, giving them more room to focus on profitability. At the same time, newer players will still need to invest heavily to catch up.



In contrast, food delivery firms in China are still struggling. Meituan and JD.com have together lost more than $70 billion in market value since March due to stiff competition.

Current stumbling blocks