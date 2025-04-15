Stocks To Watch: Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Zydus Lifesciences, NHPC, GAIL India, IREDA And Others

Stocks To Watch: As the market gears up for another trading day, several companies have made key announcements that could influence stock prices.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose 1,310.11 points, or 1.77 per cent, to 75,157.26, while the NSE Nifty rose 429.40 points, or 1.92 per cent, to 22,828.55, as investors welcomed the US's 90-day deferral of new import levies. Markets remained closed on Monday in the observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Here's a rundown of the latest corporate developments that investors should keep an eye on:

JK Cement

The board of JK Cement is set to meet soon to consider raising up to Rs 500 crore through Non-Convertible Debt (NCDs). This potential capital raise could impact the company’s liquidity and financial position, making it a stock to watch in the near term.

Adani Ports and Logistics

The board of Adani Ports and Logistics will meet on April 17, 2025, to discuss a potential preferential issue of equity shares. This proposal is subject to shareholder approval, and an extraordinary general meeting or postal ballot may be convened to seek approval.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems has received NCLT approval for its merger with Capiot Software, a key move in the company’s inorganic growth strategy. This merger could lead to synergies and expanded capabilities, which could drive future growth prospects.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences is making strategic moves in both acquisitions and product approvals. The company will acquire 85.6% equity shares of Amplitude Surgical SA from France for Euro 256.8 million. Additionally, Zydus has received the final nod from the US FDA for its Jaythari (Deflazacort) Tablets in various strengths, which could drive its growth in the pharmaceutical market.

HCL Technologies

HCLTech has achieved three new Google Cloud Partner Specializations in Generative AI Services, Cloud Migration Services, and Infrastructure Modernization Services. With this achievement, HCL now boasts a total of seven Google Cloud specializations, reinforcing its position as a major player in the cloud and AI services space.

Ircon International

Ircon International has secured a significant order worth Rs 128 crore from the Indian Railways and North Western Railway for S&T (Construction) work. This order further strengthens its pipeline and could support steady revenue growth.

Ashiana Housing

Ashiana Housing has seen a solid growth in sales, with its FY25 bookings reaching 26.97 lakh sq ft (compared to 26.40 lakh sq ft last year). Additionally, the company’s area sold was valued at Rs 1,937 crore, up from Rs 1,798 crore last year.

Ugro Capital

Ugro Capital reported a growth in its AUM (Assets Under Management), which increased to Rs 12,000 crore in the March quarter, up from Rs 11,067 crore in the December quarter.

GAIL India

GAIL India has issued a tender to acquire up to a 26% stake in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project based in the United States. This move is accompanied by a 15-year gas import deal.

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the production and sale of Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, 2.5mg. This drug is the generic equivalent of Janssen Pharmaceuticals' blockbuster medication, Xarelto 2.5mg.

NHPC

NHPC Limited has commenced commercial operations of a 107.14 MW capacity at its solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Karnisar, Bikaner, Rajasthan . The total capacity of the project is 300 MW, and it aims to contribute to India's renewable energy goals.

Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a project worth Rs 569 crore, awarded by Central Railway.

Q4 FY25 Results Announcements (April 15, 2025)

Keep an eye on the earnings reports of companies like GM Breweries Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. These results could provide insights into their financial health and performance, which may affect stock prices.