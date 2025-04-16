Stocks To Watch, April 16, 2025: IndusInd Bank, RIL, IREDA, Axis Bank, ONGC, Vedanta And Others

Markets are likely to see some action on Wednesday with several stocks drawing investor attention due to fresh developments and earnings updates. The BSE benchmark Sensex has recovered all the losses it suffered since the US reciprocal tariffs were announced earlier this month thanks to a remarkable bounce back in the index.

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark gauge jumped 1,577.63 points or 2.10 per cent to settle at 76,734.89. In two days, the benchmark Sensex has surged 2,887.74 points or 3.91 per cent.

On the other hand, the NSE benchmark ended at 23,328.55 level on Tuesday.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank will be closely watched after the bank confirmed a financial hit of Rs 1,979 crore due to accounting lapses in its derivatives portfolio. This impact, which amounts to 2.27% of the bank’s net worth as of December 2024, was initially flagged earlier but has now been verified by an external agency. The bank plans to reflect this loss in its fiscal 2025 results, putting the stock under pressure.

Gensol Engineering

Gensol Engineering is also in focus after SEBI issued an interim order against the company and its top executives. The market regulator has barred the company’s CEO Anmol Singh Jaggi and Promoter-Director Puneet Singh Jaggi from accessing the securities market, citing fund diversion. The company has also been directed to hold off on its planned stock split.

Reliance Industries

The oil and gas sector is set to stay in the spotlight. Companies like Reliance Industries, ONGC, Vedanta, and Oil India made headlines after securing several offshore oil blocks in Gujarat. ONGC came out on top with 15 blocks, followed by Vedanta with seven, while Oil India won six blocks on its own and three in partnership with ONGC. Reliance and its partner BP Plc. managed to win two blocks.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is on the radar after reporting a strong performance in the January–March quarter. The company saw its net profit jump 122% year-on-year to Rs 385 crore, while its premium income also rose by nearly 11%, suggesting healthy growth.

IREDA

Similarly, IREDA posted a solid set of numbers with net profit rising 49% to Rs 502 crore in the March quarter. Revenue from operations also jumped 37% to Rs 1,905 crore.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, however, reported a slight decline in its net profit, which fell nearly 2% to Rs 510 crore. Still, the company managed to grow its premium earned by almost 20%, indicating solid underlying business momentum.

Mahanagar Gas

Among city gas distributors, Mahanagar Gas might feel some pressure after its APM gas allocation was reduced by 18% from April 16. Though the gap has been filled with new well gas, changes in gas pricing could impact its margins. Similarly, Indraprastha Gas announced a 20% cut in its domestic gas supply starting April 16, which will be offset by a higher quantity of new well gas priced at 12% of the Indian crude basket.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank is another name to watch ahead of its board meeting on April 24, where it will consider fundraising options through equity or debt. Any further announcements around the fundraising could affect investor sentiment in the coming days.

Blue Dart Express

Meanwhile, Blue Dart Express is expanding its logistics network in Northeast India. The company has added Guwahati as a direct flying location, a move aimed at improving connectivity and delivery times in the region.

Q4 FY25 Results Today