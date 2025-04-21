Stocks To Watch On April 21, 2025: BHEl, TCS, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Adani Ports And Others

BHEl, TCS, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Adani Ports will be in focus today. | Image: Republic

Stocks To Watch On April 21, 2025: The stock market is expected to kick off the week on an active note, with several companies announcing major developments and quarterly results.

Here's a breakdown of the key stocks that could be in focus:

Adani Ports

Acquiring two 50 MTPA terminals in Australia, including Abbot Point Port, via a 14.4 crore share deal. Margins over 90% and 85-year lease life. Fast-tracking its 1 billion tonne capacity goal by 2030.

Kolte-Patil Developers

Reported FY25 sales of Rs 2,791 crore and project launches worth Rs 4,000 crore. Collections grew 18% YoY to Rs 2,432 crore—signs of strong demand and execution.

GAIL (India)

PNGRB is reviewing its network tariff. Stakeholder inputs due by May 1, responses by May 16. Regulatory outcome could impact future earnings.

Infosys

Q4 revenue down 2% QoQ, but net profit rose 3.3% to Rs 7,033 crore. Margins slightly dipped to 21%. Cost efficiency cushions the topline softness.

HDFC Bank

Q4 net profit up 7% YoY to Rs 17,616 crore; net interest income up 10%. Gross and net NPAs improved, indicating strong asset quality.

BHEL

BHEL reported a 19% rise in revenue for FY25, reaching Rs 27,350 crore (provisional). The company achieved its highest-ever order inflows at Rs 92,534 crore, boosting its total order book to Rs 1,95,922 crore.

In the power sector, BHEL secured orders worth Rs 81,349 crore, maintaining its market leadership.

It also received Rs 11,185 crore in fresh orders from the industrial segment, showing a strong presence in areas like transportation, defence, and process industries.

ICICI Bank

Net profit up 18% YoY to Rs 12,630 crore; net interest income rose 11%. Gross NPA dropped to 1.67% from 1.96%—solid performance across the board.

Yes Bank

Net profit surged 63% YoY to Rs 738 crore. Margins improved to 2.5%, and net NPA dropped to 0.3%. Turnaround story gaining traction.

HDFC Life

Q4 net profit rose 15.8% to Rs 477 crore. Premium income up 16%, solvency ratio improved to 194%, and VNB grew 12%. Strong overall metrics.

Divi’s Labs

Signed a long-term supply deal with a global pharma player. Planning Rs 650–700 crore capacity expansion to support future growth.

Zydus Lifesciences

Partnered with Braile Biomedica to commercialise heart valve implant tech (TAVI). Expanding footprint in high-growth medtech space.

Tata ConTCS

Teamed up with Vianai Systems for AI-powered decision-making via the Hila platform. A push towards real-time, language-driven data insights.

JTL Industries

Faced an ED visit; the company fully cooperated and shared requested details. Investors may watch for further updates.

Route Mobile