Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, Infosys, and More Amid Market Volatility

Today, Indian stock markets resumed trading after a brief break on May 1, marking the first session of May 2025. Investors treaded cautiously, weighing a complex mix of Q4 earnings, global economic signals, and fresh geopolitical concerns between India and Pakistan.



Sectoral Trends: Realty Shines Amid Broader Weakness

In the previous session on April 30, Nifty Realty emerged as the top gainer, jumping 2% despite broader indices facing pressure. Conversely, Nifty Media and PSU Bank indices slipped by 2%, while the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices declined by 0.5% and 1.4% respectively, reflecting cautious sentiment among retail investors.



Earnings Today

Several key companies are set to announce their quarterly earnings on May 3, including State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Indian Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Voltamp Transformers, and Netweb Technologies India.



Stocks To Watch Today

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises reported a significant 8.5 times year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 3,844.9 crore, despite a 7.6% decline in revenue to Rs 26,965.9 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company also approved fundraising up to Rs 15,000 crore via various financial instruments.

Eternal

Eternal, a food delivery company, witnessed a 78% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 39 crore in the March 2025 quarter, attributed to higher expenses amid investments in expanding its quick commerce vertical, Blinkit. However, revenue from operations surged by 64% to Rs 5,833 crore.



Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone reported a robust 47.8% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 3,014.2 crore, with revenue increasing by 23.1% to Rs 8,488.4 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Infosys

Infosys completed the acquisition of MRE Consulting, enhancing its capabilities in technology and business consulting services.



JSW Energy

JSW Energy's subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, has secured a significant Pumped Hydro Storage Power Procurement Agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL). This agreement entails the procurement of 1,500 MW/12,000 MWh of pumped hydro energy storage.



Tata Motors

Tata Motors reported a decline in performance as FY26 commenced, with total sales dropping 6% year-on-year to 72,753 units in April 2025. Domestic sales also fell by 7%, totaling 70,963 units.



Federal Bank

Federal Bank delivered a robust Q4 performance, with a 13.7% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 1,030.2 crore. However, net interest income (NII) slightly missed expectations, standing at Rs 2,377.4 crore against a forecast of Rs 2,431.9 crore.



GR Infraprojects

GR Infraprojects' subsidiary, Agra Gwalior Highway, inked a Rs 4,262.78 crore concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a greenfield road project under the Bharat Mala initiative.



