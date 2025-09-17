Stocks To Watch Today: Akzo Nobel, Jindal Steel, Urban Company, HCL Tech & More

On September 16, Indian markets ended on a strong note. The Sensex rose 594.95 points (0.73%) to 82,380.69, while the Nifty 50 gained 169.90 points (0.68%) to close at 25,239.10, driven by gains in banking, IT, and metal stocks. The positive momentum sets the tone for today’s trade.

Akzo Nobel India

In a major M&A development, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved JSW Paints’ acquisition of up to 75% stake in Akzo Nobel India.

The transaction will proceed via a share purchase agreement and a mandatory open offer. A detailed CCI order on the transaction is awaited.



Jindal SteeL

Jindal Steel International has submitted a non-binding bid for Thyssenkrupp’s steel division, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (TKSE).

The German steelmaker confirmed that it will evaluate the offer based on “financial sustainability, advancing green initiatives, and safeguarding jobs.”



Amber Enterprises

Amber Enterprises India has received board approval to launch a qualified institutional placement (QIP) worth up to Rs 2,500 crore.

The floor price has been set at Rs 7,790.88 per share, with a potential discount of up to 5%. The final price will be decided in consultation with book-running lead managers.

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced it has won new orders worth Rs 712 crore since September 1.

The orders cover IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, ESM systems, blockchain solutions, communication equipment, and related services. The company did not disclose client details in its regulatory filing.

Coal India

Coal India has been declared the preferred bidder by the Ministry of Mines for the Ontillu-Chandragiri REE block in Andhra Pradesh.

The block, spread across 209.62 sq. km, will be granted an exploration license under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

TVS Holdings

Board to meet on September 22 to consider issuing cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares via bonus



HCL Technologies

HCLSoftware launches HCL Unica+, an AI-first MarTech platform in India to help businesses deliver hyper-personalized, data-driven marketing.



Mahindra Lifespace

Selected to redevelop two housing societies in Chembur, Mumbai, with a combined gross development potential of ~Rs 1,700 crore.



RailTel

Bags a Rs 105.74 crore order from Bihar Education Project Council for smart classrooms under the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) scheme.



Blue Dart

Subsidiary Blue Dart Aviation has received a GST demand notice exceeding Rs 420 crore for alleged violations related to tax dues and input credit from April 2021 to March 2023.



IPOs Today

Mainboard: Urban Company, Dev Accelerator (DevX), Shringar House of Mangalsutra

SME: Jay Ambe Supermarkets, Galaxy Medicare