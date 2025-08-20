Stocks to Watch Today, August 20: Reliance Industries, Paytm, NTPC Green & More

The global equity markets are trading on a negative note, signalling a softer opening for Indian benchmarks. On Tuesday, however, domestic indices closed with gains; the NSE Nifty 50 rose 104 points or 0.42% to settle at 24,980, while the BSE Sensex climbed 370 points or 0.46% to close at 81,645.



Wednesday’s session is expected to be driven by stock-specific developments, corporate announcements, and upcoming earnings. Here are the companies that will remain in focus.



Stocks to watch today

Reliance Industries

Reliance Jio has decided to phase out its entry-level prepaid plans offering 1GB daily data allowance, a move that analysts say signals a shift towards value over pure subscriber addition.



Paytm

One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, is in the spotlight after Motilal Oswal AMC increased its stake in the fintech firm. Through its various schemes, the asset manager purchased an additional 26.31 lakh shares, or a 0.41% stake, taking its total holding to 5.1577% from 4.7453% as of August 11.



GMR Power and Urban Infra

The Board of Directors of GMR Power and Urban Infra will meet on August 22 to consider raising funds.

Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air India to supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The deal follows IOC’s certification for SAF production at its Panipat Refinery, making it the first Indian petroleum company to secure such recognition from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).



NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC Renewable Energy, has announced the commercial operation of the fourth part capacity of 212.5 MW from the 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV project in Gujarat.

In parallel, the company has also operationalised 52.8 MW wind capacity and 37.5 MW solar capacity as part of a 100 MW hybrid project in Gujarat, implemented through Ayana Renewable Power, a subsidiary of the ONGC-NTPC Green joint venture.

Ramco Cements

South-based cement manufacturer Ramco Cements launched a new construction chemicals brand, ‘Hard Worker’, with an ambitious target of Rs 2,000 crore revenue in the segment over the next 4–5 years.

Lloyds Metals & Energy

Lloyds Metals & Energy has emerged as the successful bidder for the Tandsi-III and Tandsi-III Extension coking coal mines, located on the Madhya Pradesh–Maharashtra border.

The project, secured at a premium of 10.5%, covers around 338 hectares with estimated reserves of 23 million metric tonnes of coking coal, a key raw material for steelmaking.

Info Edge India

Job portal operator Info Edge India announced that its Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer, Chintan Thakkar, has resigned to pursue a career opportunity outside the company. His resignation will be effective November 19, 2025.

GIC Housing Finance

GIC Housing Finance said its shareholders have approved the issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹2,500 crore through private placement. The Annual General Meeting also cleared related-party transactions worth up to ₹1,000 crore with promoter companies.

Results to Watch

Several companies, including Shanti Gold International, PVP Ventures, Morarjee Textiles, Picturehouse Media, and VXL Instruments, will release their quarterly earnings today.1

Listings on August 20

Mainboard: Regaal Resources

SME Platform: Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure