Stocks To Watch Today: Awfis, Sagility, Lupin, Aurobindo Among Key Movers On Earnings, Stake Sales & Deals

As trading resumes on Tuesday, investors are set for a dynamic session driven by a flurry of corporate updates—from strong quarterly earnings to stake sales and new strategic partnerships.

The Sensex and Nifty closed Monday on a positive note, with the Sensex gaining 455 points to close at 82,176.45 and the Nifty rising by 148 points to finish at 25,001.15, indicating upbeat investor sentiment heading into today's trade.



Here’s a round-up of the top stocks to watch today:

Sagility India

Sagility B.V., the promoter of Sagility India, has announced an Offer for Sale (OFS) to offload up to 15.02% equity stake in the company. The base offer includes 346.1 million shares (7.39%), with an additional 356.9 million shares (7.62%) available under the green-shoe option.



Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma reported an 11% YoY increase in revenue, reaching Rs 8,382 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, supported by robust sales in the US and European markets. However, the company’s net profit fell marginally to Rs 902.8 crore, down from Rs 907.4 crore a year ago.



Lupin

Pharma giant Lupin has entered into a licensing and supply agreement with SteinCares for its biosimilar Ranibizumab, which is used to treat eye disorders. The agreement covers most of Latin America, excluding Mexico and Argentina. Lupin will handle manufacturing, while SteinCares will take care of regulatory approvals and sales.





Awfis Space Solutions

Awfis Space Solutions, a player in the flexible workspace segment, posted a jaw-dropping 717% jump in net profit for Q4FY25, touching Rs 11.3 crore. Its operating revenue surged 46% YoY to Rs 339.6 crore, with 79% of the earnings coming from co-working rentals.

Nazara Tech

Gaming company Nazara Technologies staged a sharp comeback in the fourth quarter. The firm’s net profit rose to Rs 4 crore, up from just Rs 18 lakh in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations nearly doubled to Rs 520.2 crore, driven by robust performance across gaming segments.

Gillette India

Gillette India posted a 60% rise in net profit for the March quarter at Rs 158.7 crore, with revenues climbing 12.7% YoY to Rs 767.5 crore. The company reported a healthy EBITDA growth of nearly 40%.

Dabur India

In a significant development, the board of Dabur India has approved the amalgamation of Sesa Care with the company. The proposed merger is subject to clearances from BSE, NSE, SEBI, the jurisdictional NCLT, and shareholders.



New Mainboard Listing: Borana Weaves Debuts Today

Investors will also monitor Borana Weaves' mainboard listing today. During the trading session, market sentiment and initial investor response will be closely monitored.



Earnings Today

A slew of companies are set to release their quarterly earnings today, which could significantly sway market sentiment. Among the key names to watch are Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bosch, Bharat Dynamics, NMDC, Zinka Logistics Solutions, Carraro India, DCX Systems, EPACK Durable, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gateway Distriparks, Hindustan Copper, Minda Corporation, Info Edge (India), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Triveni Engineering & Industries. Investors and analysts will closely monitor these results for cues on sectoral trends, margin pressure, and demand outlook across industries ranging from insurance and defense to infrastructure, chemicals, logistics, and tech.