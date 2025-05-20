Stocks To Watch Today: Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, Reliance Power, DLF & More in Focus Amid Earnings

On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed 74 points, or 0.30%, lower at 24,945.45, while the BSE Sensex declined by 271 points, or 0.33%, to settle at 82,059.42.



Stocks To Watch Today



Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) reported strong financials for Q4 FY25, with a net profit of Rs 2,127.02 crore—an 18.39% jump from Rs 1,796.67 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. The revenue from operations rose 6.84% year-on-year to Rs 9,149.49 crore. The company’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 2,816 crore, reflecting robust operational performance.



Power Grid

Power Grid Corporation of India posted a marginal decline in Q4 net profit at Rs 4,143 crore, down 0.56% year-on-year from Rs 4,166 crore. Revenue from core operations, however, rose by 2.4% to Rs 12,275 crore from Rs 11,978 crore in the same period a year earlier.



Reliance Power

In a major international collaboration, Reliance Power has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Green Digital, a company owned by Bhutan’s Druk Holding and Investments (DHI). The two will jointly develop a 500 MW solar power plant in Bhutan. The project, set up under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model, involves an investment of up to Rs 2,000 crore.



Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 178.64 crore project from IRCON International. The contract involves supplying, testing, and commissioning signalling and telecommunications infrastructure, including electronic interlocking (EI) systems, at 10 new railway stations.



DLF

Real estate major DLF Ltd reported a 39% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 1,282 crore for Q4 FY25, up from Rs 919.82 crore a year ago.



Waaree Energies

Solar energy player Waaree Energies said its board has approved the acquisition of Kamath Transformers Private Ltd for around Rs 293 crore.

