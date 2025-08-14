Stocks to Watch Today: BPCL, Infosys, RVNL, Muthoot Finance, and More as Markets Eye Breakouts

With the trading week in its final leg, Indian equities are set for a high-volatility session as sector trends shift and global signals filter in.

On Wednesday, August 13, the Sensex closed 304 points higher at 80,539, while the Nifty surged 132 points to end above 24,600, aided by gains across banking, energy, and IT counters.

Stocks To Watch Today

BPCL

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) posted a net profit of Rs 6,124 crore for the June quarter, marking a 22.8% jump from Rs 4,988 crore in the March quarter.



Jubilant Foodworks

In the quick-service restaurant space, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd reported a consolidated year-on-year (YoY) profit surge of 60% to Rs 97.2 crore, up from Rs 60.8 crore. Revenue rose 17% YoY to Rs 2,260.9 crore, driven by store expansions and improved same-store sales growth.

United Spirits

United Spirits Ltd’s consolidated Q1 profit dropped 14% to Rs 417 crore from Rs 485 crore last year. However, revenue climbed 9.4% to Rs 3,021 crore, helped by premiumisation efforts and steady demand in the alco-bev segment.



MTNL

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) reported a deeper consolidated loss of Rs 943.2 crore, compared to Rs 773.5 crore a year earlier. Revenue fell sharply by 64.2% to Rs 65.7 crore.



Infosys

Infosys Ltd has entered a joint venture with Australia’s top telecom and tech player, Telstra, to accelerate AI-driven cloud and digital transformation projects. Under the deal, Infosys will acquire a 75% stake in Versent Group, a Telstra-owned digital solutions firm, while Telstra will retain 25%.

ABFRL

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) and its subsidiary have signed agreements with ServiceNow Ventures Holdings for an investment of up to ₹437 crore via compulsorily convertible preference shares. The valuation will be mutually agreed upon, with the funds aimed at boosting digital fashion ventures.

Brigade Enterprises

Real estate developer Brigade Enterprises reported a net profit of ₹150 crore for Q1 FY26, up from ₹83.7 crore a year earlier. Revenue increased 19% to ₹1,281 crore, though EBITDA margins slipped to 25.3% from 27.1% amid rising input costs.

RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has received a Letter of Acceptance from Southern Railway to install a Video Surveillance System (VSS) at 441 D and E category stations and upgrade 43 higher-category stations. The contract will be executed over 18 months.



Vishal Mega Mart

Retail chain Vishal Mega Mart posted a consolidated profit of ₹206.07 crore, a 37.2% YoY rise. Revenue climbed 20.9% to ₹3,140.32 crore on the back of strong festive demand and store network expansion.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences announced the successful closure of a US FDA inspection at its Ahmedabad formulation unit. The pre-approval inspection for three products, conducted between August 11-13, concluded with zero observations, signalling robust compliance and manufacturing standards.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank has reduced the minimum monthly average balance for metro and urban accounts to ₹15,000 from ₹50,000, for semi-urban accounts to ₹7,500 from ₹25,000, and for rural accounts to ₹2,500 from ₹10,000. The move is expected to improve financial inclusion and customer retention.

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance Ltd reported its highest-ever quarterly profit at ₹2,046 crore in Q1 FY26, an 89.6% jump from ₹1,079 crore last year. The surge was driven by robust gold loan demand and higher yields.

Key Results to Watch on August 14

Earnings releases today include:

Indian Oil Corporation



Amara Raja Energy & Mobility



Ashok Leyland



AstraZeneca Pharma India



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals



Vodafone Idea

Inox Wind



Patanjali Foods



Swan Energy



Valor Estate



Easy Trip Planners



GE Power India



Hindustan Copper



Inox Green Energy Services



IRB Infrastructure Developers



Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services



Market Debuts Today

Mainboard Listings:

JSW Cement

All Time Plastics



SME Listings:

Connplex Cinemas

Sawaliya Food Products