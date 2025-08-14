Stocks to Watch Today: BPCL, Infosys, RVNL, Muthoot Finance, and More as Markets Eye Breakouts

Updated 14 August 2025 at 08:37 IST
With the trading week in its final leg, Indian equities are set for a high-volatility session as sector trends shift and global signals filter in.
On Wednesday, August 13, the Sensex closed 304 points higher at 80,539, while the Nifty surged 132 points to end above 24,600, aided by gains across banking, energy, and IT counters.
Stocks To Watch Today
BPCL
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) posted a net profit of Rs 6,124 crore for the June quarter, marking a 22.8% jump from Rs 4,988 crore in the March quarter.
Jubilant Foodworks
In the quick-service restaurant space, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd reported a consolidated year-on-year (YoY) profit surge of 60% to Rs 97.2 crore, up from Rs 60.8 crore. Revenue rose 17% YoY to Rs 2,260.9 crore, driven by store expansions and improved same-store sales growth.
United Spirits
United Spirits Ltd’s consolidated Q1 profit dropped 14% to Rs 417 crore from Rs 485 crore last year. However, revenue climbed 9.4% to Rs 3,021 crore, helped by premiumisation efforts and steady demand in the alco-bev segment.
MTNL
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) reported a deeper consolidated loss of Rs 943.2 crore, compared to Rs 773.5 crore a year earlier. Revenue fell sharply by 64.2% to Rs 65.7 crore.
Infosys
Infosys Ltd has entered a joint venture with Australia’s top telecom and tech player, Telstra, to accelerate AI-driven cloud and digital transformation projects. Under the deal, Infosys will acquire a 75% stake in Versent Group, a Telstra-owned digital solutions firm, while Telstra will retain 25%.
ABFRL
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) and its subsidiary have signed agreements with ServiceNow Ventures Holdings for an investment of up to ₹437 crore via compulsorily convertible preference shares. The valuation will be mutually agreed upon, with the funds aimed at boosting digital fashion ventures.
Brigade Enterprises
Real estate developer Brigade Enterprises reported a net profit of ₹150 crore for Q1 FY26, up from ₹83.7 crore a year earlier. Revenue increased 19% to ₹1,281 crore, though EBITDA margins slipped to 25.3% from 27.1% amid rising input costs.
RVNL
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has received a Letter of Acceptance from Southern Railway to install a Video Surveillance System (VSS) at 441 D and E category stations and upgrade 43 higher-category stations. The contract will be executed over 18 months.
Vishal Mega Mart
Retail chain Vishal Mega Mart posted a consolidated profit of ₹206.07 crore, a 37.2% YoY rise. Revenue climbed 20.9% to ₹3,140.32 crore on the back of strong festive demand and store network expansion.
Zydus Lifesciences
Zydus Lifesciences announced the successful closure of a US FDA inspection at its Ahmedabad formulation unit. The pre-approval inspection for three products, conducted between August 11-13, concluded with zero observations, signalling robust compliance and manufacturing standards.
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank has reduced the minimum monthly average balance for metro and urban accounts to ₹15,000 from ₹50,000, for semi-urban accounts to ₹7,500 from ₹25,000, and for rural accounts to ₹2,500 from ₹10,000. The move is expected to improve financial inclusion and customer retention.
Muthoot Finance
Muthoot Finance Ltd reported its highest-ever quarterly profit at ₹2,046 crore in Q1 FY26, an 89.6% jump from ₹1,079 crore last year. The surge was driven by robust gold loan demand and higher yields.
Key Results to Watch on August 14
Earnings releases today include:
Indian Oil Corporation
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
Ashok Leyland
AstraZeneca Pharma India
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Vodafone Idea
Inox Wind
Patanjali Foods
Swan Energy
Valor Estate
Easy Trip Planners
GE Power India
Hindustan Copper
Inox Green Energy Services
IRB Infrastructure Developers
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
Market Debuts Today
Mainboard Listings:
JSW Cement
All Time Plastics
SME Listings:
Connplex Cinemas
Sawaliya Food Products
With heavyweight earnings, strategic corporate announcements, and fresh listings, August 14 is set to be an eventful session for Dalal Street. Investors will closely watch sector rotation trends, global cues, and potential breakouts as the week heads into its finale.
