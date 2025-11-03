Updated 3 November 2025 at 07:54 IST
Stocks To Watch Today: BPCL, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, HUL, Zen Tech, Titagarh Rail in Focus
Indian markets ended lower on Friday, but logged their best monthly gains since March. On Monday, stocks like BPCL, Maruti, Tata Motors, HUL, Zen Technologies, and Titagarh Rail Systems will be in focus amid key corporate earnings, order wins, and management changes. Investors await fresh cues from quarterly results.
- Republic Business
- 4 min read
Show Quick Read
India’s benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, declined for a second consecutive session on Friday, October 31. Despite the dip, both indices posted their best monthly performance since March, reaching a seven-month high.
The Sensex slipped 465.75 points (0.55%) to close at 83,938.71, while the Nifty 50 declined 155.75 points (0.60%) to settle at 25,722. The decline came as investors booked profits amid mixed corporate earnings and cautious global cues.
Stocks To Watch Today
BPCL
Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) reported a net profit of ₹6,442 crore for Q2 FY26, marking a 5% sequential increase, in line with market expectations.
Revenue fell 6.8% QoQ to ₹1.04 lakh crore, while EBITDA edged up 1.2% to ₹9,778 crore.
Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported an 8.2% YoY drop in standalone profit to ₹4,809.4 crore, compared to ₹5,237.9 crore a year ago.
Net interest income grew modestly by 2.7% to ₹11,953.6 crore, while provisions and contingencies fell sharply by 47.2% to ₹1,232.5 crore. However, other income plunged 32% to ₹3,515 crore, pulling down overall performance.
Pre-provision operating profit fell 20% YoY to ₹7,576 crore.
Asset quality improved, with Gross NPA at 2.16% versus 2.28% QoQ and Net NPA at 0.57% versus 0.60% QoQ.
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Shanti Ekambaram, Deputy Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, retired from her position on October 31 upon completion of her term. She has also ceased to be a Director on the bank’s board.
Godrej Consumer
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) posted a 6.5% YoY decline in consolidated profit to ₹459.3 crore, compared to ₹491.3 crore last year.
Auto Stocks in Focus: Strong October Sales Across OEMs
Maruti Suzuki
India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, reported a 7% YoY growth in total sales for October at 2.2 lakh units, up from 2.06 lakh units last year.
Domestic sales jumped 9.4% to 1.89 lakh units, while exports dipped 5.6% to 31,304 units.
Hyundai Motor India
Hyundai Motor India reported total sales of 69,894 units in October, including 53,792 units domestic and 16,102 units exports.
The company said its SUVs Creta and Venue achieved their second-highest ever combined monthly sales at 30,119 units, reflecting strong consumer demand.
Tata Motors
Tata Motors’ domestic passenger vehicle sales surged 27% YoY to 61,134 units, while total PV (including EVs) rose 26.6% to 61,295 units.
Total commercial vehicle sales also grew 10% YoY to 37,530 units, signaling steady demand recovery.
M&M
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) clocked a 25.6% YoY increase in total sales at 1.2 lakh units.
Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 31% YoY to 71,624 units, while exports were up 15% to 4,015 units.
The automaker’s three-wheeler sales jumped 30% YoY to 12,762 units, reflecting strong rural and last-mile demand.
Titagarh Rail
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has bagged a major contract worth ₹2,481 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Mumbai Metro Line 5.
The project includes the design and manufacture of 132 Metro coaches, as well as signalling and telecom work for 24.9 km covering 16 stations. The contract also provides for five years of comprehensive maintenance.
RailTel
RailTel Corporation of India received a Letter of Acceptance from the Rajasthan Council of School Education for a service project worth ₹32.43 crore.
Zen Technologies
Zen Technologies Ltd announced receiving two orders from the Ministry of Defence for the upgradation of Anti-Drone Systems, valued at a combined ₹289 crore.
Advertisement
HUL
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has received an assessment order and a demand notice from the Income Tax Department totaling ₹1,986.25 crore for FY 2020–21.
NTPC Green Energy ble Project
NTPC Green Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of NTPC, has signed an MoU with CtrlS Datacenters for developing 2 GW or more renewable energy capacity to supply round-the-clock green power for captive consumption across India.
Results to Watch Today
Investors will closely track the quarterly results of several major companies scheduled to announce their earnings today, including:
Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid Corporation of India, ACME Solar Holdings, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Bharti Hexacom, City Union Bank, Gland Pharma, JK Paper, Hitachi Energy India, Stove Kraft, TBO TEK, Timken India, Websol Energy System, Westlife Foodworld, and Wockhardt.
With key earnings and order announcements lined up, market participants can expect heightened activity across auto, energy, infra, and FMCG counters as the new week begins.
Read More - Trump Says Nvidia's Blackwell AI Chip Not For 'Other People'
Advertisement
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 3 November 2025 at 07:54 IST