Stocks To Watch Today: BPCL, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, HUL, Zen Tech, Titagarh Rail in Focus

India’s benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, declined for a second consecutive session on Friday, October 31. Despite the dip, both indices posted their best monthly performance since March, reaching a seven-month high. The Sensex slipped 465.75 points (0.55%) to close at 83,938.71, while the Nifty 50 declined 155.75 points (0.60%) to settle at 25,722. The decline came as investors booked profits amid mixed corporate earnings and cautious global cues. Stocks To Watch Today BPCL Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) reported a net profit of ₹6,442 crore for Q2 FY26, marking a 5% sequential increase, in line with market expectations. Revenue fell 6.8% QoQ to ₹1.04 lakh crore, while EBITDA edged up 1.2% to ₹9,778 crore.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported an 8.2% YoY drop in standalone profit to ₹4,809.4 crore, compared to ₹5,237.9 crore a year ago.

Net interest income grew modestly by 2.7% to ₹11,953.6 crore, while provisions and contingencies fell sharply by 47.2% to ₹1,232.5 crore. However, other income plunged 32% to ₹3,515 crore, pulling down overall performance.

Pre-provision operating profit fell 20% YoY to ₹7,576 crore.

Asset quality improved, with Gross NPA at 2.16% versus 2.28% QoQ and Net NPA at 0.57% versus 0.60% QoQ.



Kotak Mahindra Bank

Shanti Ekambaram, Deputy Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, retired from her position on October 31 upon completion of her term. She has also ceased to be a Director on the bank’s board.



Godrej Consumer

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) posted a 6.5% YoY decline in consolidated profit to ₹459.3 crore, compared to ₹491.3 crore last year.



Auto Stocks in Focus: Strong October Sales Across OEMs

Maruti Suzuki

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, reported a 7% YoY growth in total sales for October at 2.2 lakh units, up from 2.06 lakh units last year.

Domestic sales jumped 9.4% to 1.89 lakh units, while exports dipped 5.6% to 31,304 units.



Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India reported total sales of 69,894 units in October, including 53,792 units domestic and 16,102 units exports.

The company said its SUVs Creta and Venue achieved their second-highest ever combined monthly sales at 30,119 units, reflecting strong consumer demand.



Tata Motors

Tata Motors’ domestic passenger vehicle sales surged 27% YoY to 61,134 units, while total PV (including EVs) rose 26.6% to 61,295 units.

Total commercial vehicle sales also grew 10% YoY to 37,530 units, signaling steady demand recovery.



M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) clocked a 25.6% YoY increase in total sales at 1.2 lakh units.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 31% YoY to 71,624 units, while exports were up 15% to 4,015 units.

The automaker’s three-wheeler sales jumped 30% YoY to 12,762 units, reflecting strong rural and last-mile demand.



Titagarh Rail

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has bagged a major contract worth ₹2,481 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Mumbai Metro Line 5.

The project includes the design and manufacture of 132 Metro coaches, as well as signalling and telecom work for 24.9 km covering 16 stations. The contract also provides for five years of comprehensive maintenance.