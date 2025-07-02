Stocks To Watch Today: HDB Financial, Asian Paint, JSW Energy, Lupin & More In Focus

India’s equity markets are poised for a reactionary session on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, following a flurry of corporate updates ranging from regulatory probes and contract wins to earnings announcements and stake sales.

On Tuesday, benchmark indices ended marginally lower, with the NSE Nifty 50 slipping 25 points to 25,542 and the BSE Sensex declining 91 points to settle at 83,697.

Here are the top stocks to watch today, based on fresh developments that could influence their prices and trading volumes:

Asian Paints

Shares of Asian Paints could come under pressure after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices. The probe was initiated after a complaint from Birla Opus Paints, the paints division of the Aditya Birla Group. The watchdog stated in its order that it found prima facie violations under the Competition Act and has directed the Director General (Investigation) to conduct a detailed inquiry.



JSW Energy

JSW Energy has signed a major Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement with Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for a 250 MW / 500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system. The deal was signed through JSW Renew Energy Thirty Seven, a step-down subsidiary of the company.



Paras Defence

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has received a Letter of Intent from France-based Cerbair for an order worth ₹22.21 crore. The contract includes the supply of 30 units of CHIMERA 200, a proprietary anti-drone technology system.



V-Mart

V-Mart Retail posted a 12.6% YoY increase in Q1 FY25 revenue, touching ₹885 crore, compared to ₹786 crore in the same period last year. The company’s Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) was reported at 1%, reflecting stable consumer demand despite broader market uncertainties.



Ceigall India

Infrastructure player Ceigall India announced that its subsidiary Ceigall Northern Ayodhya Bypass Pvt. Ltd. secured a Rs 1,199.30 crore project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The scope includes constructing a 4/6-lane bypass spanning 35.40 km in Uttar Pradesh.



Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies’ subsidiary Nodwin Gaming completed the acquisition of a 92.3% stake in AFK Gaming Pvt Ltd. The acquisition was executed through a share purchase agreement dated December 18, 2024, with AFK founders Nishant Patel, Rakesh Ramchandran, Siddharth Nayyar, and other stakeholders.

Lupin

Lupin announced it has received US FDA approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel, 0.38%. This drug is used in the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.



Trident

Trident is accused of tax discrepancies amounting to Rs 51.87 crore between FY 2018–19 and 2020–21, related to ITC mismatches and suppressed tax liability.



SBI Cards

SBI Cards has been asked to explain an ITC mismatch of Rs 81.45 crore, along with other discrepancies, for the same financial years.



RITES

RITES Ltd. announced a $3.6 million order from African Rail Company to supply two overhauled ALCO locomotives. The RITES-Aryan JV also won a Rs 37.81 crore redevelopment project for Tumakuru Station under South Western Railway.



Cyient DLM

Cyient DLM has appointed Rajendra Velagapudi as Managing Director and CEO, effective July 1. He had previously served as MD of the company.



Read More -AstraZeneca India Gets Approval For Imfinzi To Treat Endometrial Cancer



Automobile Check: Maruti, Hyundai Sales Dip

Automakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India reported a double-digit decline in sales dispatches for July, citing a broad-based demand slowdown.





AstraZeneca Pharma India

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import durvalumab solution for infusion (Brand name: Imfinzi) in 120 mg/2.4 ml and 500 mg/10 ml strengths for an additional indication.

IPO Tracker: Key Listings on July 2

Mainboard:

HDB Financial Services

Sambhv Steel Tubes

SME Segment:

Supertech EV

Suntech Infra Solutions

Rama Telecom