Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, LIC, Tata Steel, Suzlon & More in Focus

Indian stock markets are poised for a positive start on Monday, as GIFT Nifty trends indicate. Coming off a strong close last Friday, when the Nifty 50 surged 252 points to 25,003 and the Sensex rose 747 points to 82,189, investors now shift focus to key stocks likely to remain in the spotlight today, especially after the RBI’s jumbo rate cut last week. Here's a look at the top stocks to watch on June 9, 2025.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank, a cornerstone of India's financial sector, is embroiled in controversy following allegations against its Managing Director and CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan. The Mehta Family, via Lilavati Kirtilal Medical Trust, has filed a complaint accusing Jagdishan of receiving Rs 2.05 crore to influence operations. HDFC Bank has vehemently denied these charges, labelling them as baseless and aimed at disrupting ongoing loan recovery efforts.



LIC

The government has appointed Sat Pal Bhanoo as the interim CEO and managing director of LIC after the conclusion of Siddhartha Mohanty's tenure. This temporary appointment, effective immediately, underscores efforts to secure a permanent successor. The Ministry of Finance communicated this decision to LIC, highlighting the transitional phase in India's largest insurance company.



Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra reported a robust performance in May, with a 27.6% year-over-year increase in total production, reaching 89,626 units. This growth trajectory extends to sales, which rose by 16.6% to 80,458 units. Additionally, the company's exports surged by 36.7%



MCX

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) to launch electricity derivatives.

Infosys

Infosys, India's second-largest IT firm, received closure on pre-show cause notice proceedings by the Director General of GST Intelligence. The investigation, spanning financial years 2018-19 to 2021-22 and involving Rs 32,403 crore in GST, concluded with no liability.





Tata Steel

Tata Steel announced plans to commence construction on its low-carbon, electric arc furnace (EAF) steel production facility in the UK starting July 2025.



Lupin

Lupin Pharmaceuticals received tentative approval from the USFDA for Oxcarbazepine Extended-Release Tablets, enhancing its portfolio in the competitive US market.



Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies consolidated its position in the entertainment sector by acquiring Smaaash Entertainment as a wholly-owned subsidiary. This transaction, supported by a Rs 116 crore inter-corporate loan.

Aditya Birla Group

As per a report by reuters, Aditya Birla Group's foray into the paints market led to an antitrust complaint against market leader Asian Paints. Allegations of market abuse could trigger regulatory scrutiny, potentially impacting market dynamics in the paints sector.



Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy anticipates a substantial block deal involving around 20 crore shares worth Rs 1,300 crore. The proposed transaction, expected at a 2% discount to current market prices, follows a notable increase in net profit reported during Q4FY25.