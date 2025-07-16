Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Life, Dixon, Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels & Angel One In Focus

Benchmark indices staged a recovery on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, as easing trade tensions between India and the US lifted investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 317.45 points or 0.39%, ending the session at 82,570.91, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 113.50 points or 0.45% to close at 25,195.80.



Stocks To Watch Today: Corporate Updates and Deals in Focus

Several key companies made headlines that could influence trading sentiment in today’s session:



Biocon

Biocon’s subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, announced that it has received US FDA approval for KIRSTY (Insulin Aspart-xjhz) — making it the first and only interchangeable biosimilar to NovoLog (Insulin Aspart).



HDFC Life

HDFC Life reported a 14.4% year-on-year rise in Q1 FY26 net profit, totaling Rs 547 crore, compared to Rs 478 crore in the same period last year.

Zydus Life

Zydus Life received final USFDA approval for its Celecoxib Capsules, used to treat pain and inflammation, especially for arthritis patients.



Dixon Tech

In a strategic expansion, Dixon Technologies signed a binding term sheet to acquire a 51% stake in Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics.



Bajaj Finserv

The IRDAI has approved the transfer of Allianz SE’s 26% stake in Bajaj Allianz General and Life Insurance ventures to Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, and Jamnalal Sons.



Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the resignation of Phani Shankar, its President and Chief Credit Officer. His exit will take effect on July 21.

Just Dial

Just Dial reported a 13% YoY increase in Q1 net profit, reaching Rs 60 crore.

HDB Financial Services

HDB Financial Services saw a 2% decline in net profit to Rs 568 crore for Q1 FY26.

Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank cut its MCLR by 10 basis points across all tenures, potentially lowering lending rates.



IPO Watch

Asston Pharmaceuticals, an SME player in the pharma space, will be listed on the exchanges today, adding to the buzz in the primary market.

Q1 Results to Track Today

Investors will closely monitor earnings reports from Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Angel One, DB Corp, Le Travenues Technology, Kalpataru, Lotus Chocolate Company, L&T Technology Services, and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure.



