Stocks to Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Airtel, Tata Motors, Siemens In Focus As Q4 Earnings Momentum Builds

After Monday’s steep fall, Indian equities are bracing for a critical trading session on May 14, 2025, fuelled by a mix of quarterly earnings, sector-specific developments, and relief from geopolitical tensions. The Sensex dropped 1,281.68 points (1.55%) to end at 81,148.22, while the Nifty closed 346.35 points (1.39%) lower at 24,578.35 on May 13.



With a temporary truce in the India-Pakistan border tensions easing global jitters, investor focus has shifted to domestic fundamentals, particularly Q4 earnings. Here’s a detailed look at the stocks likely to be in focus today

Stocks To Watch Today



Hero MotoCorp

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, reported a strong 24% rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT), coming in at Rs 1,169 crore for Q4FY25, compared to RS 943 crore in the same period last year.



In a regulatory filing, Hero MotoCorp also declared a dividend of Rs 65 per share, further boosting investor sentiment.

Max Financial

Max Financial Services surprised the Street by swinging to a net profit of Rs 38.28 crore, against a loss of Rs 50.08 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the company’s total income fell to Rs 12,396 crore from Rs 14,897 crore YoY.



Bharti Airtel

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel posted a net profit of Rs 11,022 crore for Q4, comfortably beating analyst estimates. However, it marked a 25.4% decline from Rs 14,781 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue rose modestly by 2.1% to Rs 47,876 crore.



Tata Motors

Auto heavyweight Tata Motors continued to deliver strong numbers, with a net profit of Rs 8,470 crore, supported by revenue of Rs 1.19 lakh crore. The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 16,992 crore, slightly above street estimates.



Siemens

Siemens India reported a significant 27.4% drop in quarterly profit, at Rs 582.5 crore compared to Rs 803 crore a year ago. The dip was attributed to higher input costs and a ₹63 crore one-time expense related to its ongoing demerger process.





Bharti Hexacom

While Bharti Airtel remained in focus, its lesser-known arm Bharti Hexacom posted stellar Q4 results. Net profit soared 110% YoY to Rs 468.4 crore, while revenue grew 22.5% to Rs 2,289 crore.

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital reported a 6% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 865 crore for Q4FY25. For the full year, net profit rose 8% to Rs 3,142 crore.



Earnings to Watch Today: Big Names Lined Up

Investors will also keep a close watch on a heavy lineup of earnings releases today. Key companies announcing results include:

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)

Eicher Motors

Tata Power Company

Shree Cements

Lupin

Muthoot Finance

Torrent Power

Hitachi Energy India

Berger Paints India

Jubilant Foodworks

Apollo Tyres

Piramal Pharma

Brigade Enterprises

Apar Industries

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Aditya Birla Real Estate



Other notable earnings include Sagility India, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Chemfab Alkalis, Capital India Finance, Eclerx Services, and Dredging Corporation of India among others.