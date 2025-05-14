Stocks to Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Airtel, Tata Motors, Siemens In Focus As Q4 Earnings Momentum Builds

Updated May 14th 2025, 07:53 IST
After Monday’s steep fall, Indian equities are bracing for a critical trading session on May 14, 2025, fuelled by a mix of quarterly earnings, sector-specific developments, and relief from geopolitical tensions. The Sensex dropped 1,281.68 points (1.55%) to end at 81,148.22, while the Nifty closed 346.35 points (1.39%) lower at 24,578.35 on May 13.
With a temporary truce in the India-Pakistan border tensions easing global jitters, investor focus has shifted to domestic fundamentals, particularly Q4 earnings. Here’s a detailed look at the stocks likely to be in focus today
Stocks To Watch Today
Hero MotoCorp
India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, reported a strong 24% rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT), coming in at Rs 1,169 crore for Q4FY25, compared to RS 943 crore in the same period last year.
In a regulatory filing, Hero MotoCorp also declared a dividend of Rs 65 per share, further boosting investor sentiment.
Max Financial
Max Financial Services surprised the Street by swinging to a net profit of Rs 38.28 crore, against a loss of Rs 50.08 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the company’s total income fell to Rs 12,396 crore from Rs 14,897 crore YoY.
Bharti Airtel
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel posted a net profit of Rs 11,022 crore for Q4, comfortably beating analyst estimates. However, it marked a 25.4% decline from Rs 14,781 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue rose modestly by 2.1% to Rs 47,876 crore.
Tata Motors
Auto heavyweight Tata Motors continued to deliver strong numbers, with a net profit of Rs 8,470 crore, supported by revenue of Rs 1.19 lakh crore. The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 16,992 crore, slightly above street estimates.
Siemens
Siemens India reported a significant 27.4% drop in quarterly profit, at Rs 582.5 crore compared to Rs 803 crore a year ago. The dip was attributed to higher input costs and a ₹63 crore one-time expense related to its ongoing demerger process.
Bharti Hexacom
While Bharti Airtel remained in focus, its lesser-known arm Bharti Hexacom posted stellar Q4 results. Net profit soared 110% YoY to Rs 468.4 crore, while revenue grew 22.5% to Rs 2,289 crore.
Aditya Birla Capital
Aditya Birla Capital reported a 6% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 865 crore for Q4FY25. For the full year, net profit rose 8% to Rs 3,142 crore.
Earnings to Watch Today: Big Names Lined Up
Investors will also keep a close watch on a heavy lineup of earnings releases today. Key companies announcing results include:
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)
Eicher Motors
Tata Power Company
Shree Cements
Lupin
Muthoot Finance
Torrent Power
Hitachi Energy India
Berger Paints India
Jubilant Foodworks
Apollo Tyres
Piramal Pharma
Brigade Enterprises
Apar Industries
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Aditya Birla Real Estate
Other notable earnings include Sagility India, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Chemfab Alkalis, Capital India Finance, Eclerx Services, and Dredging Corporation of India among others.
Market Outlook
With a dense earnings calendar and easing geopolitical concerns, the day promises high stock-specific activity. The focus now shifts to how these companies guide for FY26 amid macro uncertainty and changing consumer demand patterns. Stocks with strong fundamentals and positive surprises will likely see traction throughout the day.
Published May 14th 2025, 07:53 IST