Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, BEL, Aditya Birla Capital, IGL & More In Focus

Earlier on Monday, benchmark indices ended in the green, supported by broad-based buying. The NSE Nifty 50 surged 200 points or 0.81% to close at 24,625, while the BSE Sensex climbed 550 points or 0.70% to end at 80,365.



With global markets trading higher, the domestic equities are expected to open on a positive note today.



Here’s a look at the stocks to watch today (September 2, 2025):



Hero MotoCorp

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp reported an 8.1% rise in total sales at 5,53,727 units in August 2025, compared to 5,12,360 units last year.

Domestic sales grew 5.5% to 5,19,139 units versus 4,92,263 units last year.

Exports saw a sharp 72.1% surge at 34,588 units compared to 20,097 units a year ago.

Coal India

Coal mining giant Coal India has been fined ₹10.72 lakh by stock exchanges for non-compliance with SEBI norms regarding the appointment of the required number of independent directors.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated: “The company is in receipt of notice from National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE… regarding non-compliance with the provisions of Regulation 17 of the SEBI LODR for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and has imposed a fine of Rs 5,36,900 each for such non-compliance.”



Bharat Electronics (BEL)

Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced fresh orders worth ₹644 crore, adding to its July 30 disclosure. The orders include data centres, ship fire control systems, tank navigation systems, seekers, jammers, simulators, communication equipment, electronic voting machines, spares, and services.

Aditya Birla Capital

The Board of Aditya Birla Capital approved the appointment of Vishakha Mulye as Managing Director and CEO for five years. Additionally, Rakesh Singh has been appointed as Executive Director and CEO (NBFC) until July 22, 2027, subject to shareholder approval.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL)

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) to set up a solar power project.



United Breweries

United Breweries (UBL) has started producing its flagship brand Kingfisher at the Ilios brewery in East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh.

The company had earlier disclosed its leasing arrangement with Ilios Breweries Private Limited in May 2025. The brewery, with a capacity of 4.5 lakh cases per month, is equipped with modern infrastructure.

SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) has signed an MoU with Indian Railways to provide accidental death insurance of ₹1 crore to employees holding salary accounts with the bank.

UPL

UPL Global, the UK-based step-down subsidiary of UPL, has signed a share subscription agreement to acquire a 49% stake in Thailand-based Grow Chemical Co Ltd.

The deal involves a cash infusion of $0.76 million into Grow Chemical’s fresh equity. The acquisition is expected to be completed by December 31, 2025, subject to closing conditions.

SME Listings Today

Two companies will debut on the SME platform on September 2:

NIS Management

Globtier Infotech



These listings will be closely tracked for investor interest in the SME segment.