Stocks to Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power, Nuvama, United Spirits, Waaree Energies, Sammaan Capital, KRBL & More

Know which stocks to watch out for from key sectors expected to witness a bullish momentum. | Image: Freepix

Domestic equity benchmarks are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking global cues and GIFT Nifty trends. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 surged 225 points, or 0.92%, to close at 24,836, while the BSE Sensex gained 715 points, or 0.89%, to end at 80,983.



Market participants will closely track key stock-specific developments that could drive trading sentiment.



Stocks To Watch Today



Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp reported an 8% year-on-year increase in September 2025 sales, delivering 6,87,220 units compared with 6,37,050 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales rose 5% to 6,47,582 units, while exports nearly doubled to 39,638 units, up 94.8% from last year. According to the company’s exchange filing, the surge was led by robust demand for its recently launched models like the Hunk 125R, Hunk 160, and HR Deluxe.

Tata Power

Tata Power Company announced that its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Mumbai Distribution for an 80 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy project.

Nuvama Wealth

In a significant development for the wealth management space, Nuvama Wealth Management has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to act as the sponsor and establish the proposed Nuvama Mutual Fund.

United Spirits

United Spirits Ltd, controlled by global liquor giant Diageo, said the Bombay High Court has set aside water charge demands worth Rs 443 crore raised by Maharashtra’s Water Resources Department.

The court, in its order on September 26, directed the department to reassess and bifurcate charges for raw material and process usage within three months and issue reconciled bills from November 2018.

Waaree Energies

Solar player Waaree Energies announced a Rs 8,175 crore capex plan for expanding capacity across its clean energy business.

The company’s board approved increasing the capacity of its Lithium Ion Advanced Chemistry Cell and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) plant from 3.5 GWh to 20 GWh. Most of the additional investment, around Rs 8,000 crore, will be made through its subsidiary, Waaree Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Sammaan Capital

International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), via its affiliate Avenir Investment RSC, has agreed to acquire a 41.2% stake in Sammaan Capital (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) for Rs 8,850 crore.

KRBL

KRBL Ltd , the leading basmati rice producer and owner of the India Gate brand, announced that it has emerged as the successful bidder in an e-auction conducted by the Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha Committee related to PACL Limited’s properties.

The company secured immovable assets in Panipat, Haryana, with a final bid of Rs 402.86 crore, significantly higher than the reserve price of Rs 104.09 crore.

IPO and SME Listings in Focus

Apart from stock-specific news, investors will also track new listings:

Mainboard Listings: Trualt Bioenergy, Jinkushal Industries

SME Listings: Earkart, Telge Projects, Chatterbox Technologies, Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products