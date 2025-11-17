Stocks To Watch Today: Indigo, Max Healthcare, Maruti Suzuki, Inox Wind, Oil India & More In Focus

Know which stocks to watch out for from key sectors expected to witness a bullish momentum. | Image: Freepix

Indian equities are expected to witness a stock-specific trading session on Monday, driven by major project wins, aviation developments, corporate earnings, recalls, and board decisions. Broader global cues will also shape overall sentiment.



Market Recap

Benchmark indices ended in the green on November 14. The Sensex gained 84.11 points (0.10%) to close at 84,561.78, while the Nifty 50 held above 25,900. Stock-specific triggers are likely to dominate market movement today.



Stocks To Watch Today

IRB Infrastructure Trustt

IRB Infrastructure Trust remains in focus after securing a ₹9,270 crore order in Uttar Pradesh, awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model.

Indigo

Indigo will be in the spotlight as it begins flight operations from the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport on December 25.

Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare posted a set of mixed quarterly numbers:

Revenue rose 25.1% YoY to ₹2,135.5 crore, missing estimates.

EBITDA increased 27.7% to ₹575.2 crore with margins at 26.9%, reflecting improved operating efficiency.

PAT surged 74.3% to ₹491.3 crore, driven by cost optimisation.



Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has announced a recall for 39,506 Grand Vitara SUVs manufactured between December 2024 and April 2025. The recall is due to a speedometer calibration issue that may display incorrect fuel levels. The company will inspect and replace parts at no extra cost to customers.

Inox Wind:

Inox Wind reported a steady and strong quarterly performance:

Revenue: ₹1,162 crore, up 56%

EBITDA: ₹271 crore, up 48%

PAT: ₹121 crore, up 43%

Oil India

Oil India delivered an improvement in profitability:

Net profit: ₹1,044 crore, up 28% QoQ

Revenue: ₹5,456 crore, up 8.9%

EBITDA fell 17.5%

Margins declined to 24.3%

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share, with November 21 as the record date.



Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank will hold a board meeting on November 21 to consider a stock split proposal.

The bank’s shares currently have a face value of ₹5.



Lupin

Lupin’s Nagpur Unit-1 recently underwent a USFDA inspection related to pre-approval checks.

The regulator completed the audit with no observations, indicating strong compliance.



Indian Hotels

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) is strengthening its wellness vertical IHCL will acquire a 51% stake in Sparsh Infratech, owner of Atmantan Wellness Resort, Mulshi. The investment totals ₹240 crore, valuing the company at about ₹415 crore.