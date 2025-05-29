Stocks to Watch Today: IndusInd Bank, IRCTC, SAIL, Deepak Nitrite, Bajaj Auto Among Key Movers on May 29

As trading kicks off on May 29, 2025, Dalal Street is bracing for a day packed with corporate action across key sectors, including auto, pharma, real estate, and energy. After two consecutive days of market losses, investor focus has shifted to earnings announcements, regulatory developments, and strategic updates expected to influence sentiment and trigger stock-specific moves.



Market Recap: Benchmarks Extend Losing Streak

On Wednesday, the markets closed in the red for a second straight session. The BSE Sensex slipped 239 points to settle at 81,312.32, after falling as much as 308 points during intraday trade. The Nifty 50 also ended lower by nearly 74 points at 24,752.45, as selling pressure continued amid global cues and profit booking.

Stocks To Watch Today



IndusInd Bank

A major development came from the banking sector, where SEBI barred IndusInd Bank’s MD & CEO, Sumant Kathpalia and four others from accessing securities markets, citing insider trading violations. The regulator issued an ex-parte interim order and impounded Rs 19.78 crore allegedly gained from unlawful trades. This action is expected to put pressure on IndusInd Bank’s stock, placing it firmly on investors’ watchlists today.



Cummins India

Cummins India reported a 7.2% year-on-year dip in standalone net profit at Rs 521.4 crore for Q4, even as revenue increased 6.1% to Rs 2,456.9 crore. The board declared a final dividend of Rs 33.50 per share, reflecting continued shareholder focus despite profitability pressure.



IRCTC

IRCTC, the Indian Railways’ catering and tourism arm, saw its net profit jump 26% YoY to Rs 358.22 crore for Q4FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,268.52 crore, while expenses rose to Rs 903.06 crore.

SAIL

Another PSU, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), posted an 11% rise in net profit to Rs 1,250.98 crore, compared to Rs 1,125.68 crore in the same period last year.



Avanti Feeds

Avanti Feeds delivered a 39.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 157.2 crore in Q4. Revenue also rose by 7.9% YoY to Rs 1,385.1 crore. The board has recommended a Rs 9 per share dividend for FY25.



Deepak Nitrite

Specialty chemicals player Deepak Nitrite posted a remarkable 106.4% surge in net profit to Rs 202 crore, while revenues climbed 14.5% YoY to ₹2,180 crore. The stock has already rewarded investors with a Rs 7.5 per share dividend.

Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma reported a 5% increase in net profit to Rs 406 crore, with revenue growing 16% YoY to ₹1,287.3 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 548 crore, but margins slipped slightly from 46.55% to 44.89%.





Bata India

Footwear giant Bata India reported a 27.7% YoY decline in net profit to Rs 46 crore. Revenue dipped slightly to Rs 788.2 crore, and EBITDA fell over 26%, accompanied by a 200-basis-point contraction in margins.



Coal India

In a diversification move, Coal India was declared the Preferred Bidder for the Oranga-Revatipur Graphite and Vanadium Block in Chhattisgarh. The lease, part of Tranche V auctions, is to be executed within three years, enhancing the PSU’s resource profile beyond coal.



Gensol Engineering

The Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT has initiated action against Gensol Engineering over alleged corporate fraud and governance issues involving its promoters and affiliated entities.

IPO Watch: Unified Data Tech Solutions Lists on SME Exchange

Today also marks the SME listing of Unified Data Tech Solutions, drawing interest from small-cap investors eyeing tech-focused growth stories.



Key Earnings Due Today

Over 320 companies are slated to report earnings on May 29. Some of the major names to watch include:

Bajaj Auto

Samvardhana Motherson

Suzlon Energy

Alkem Labs

Ipca Labs

Prestige Estates

SJVN

NBCC (India)

Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products

These announcements will play a critical role in shaping sectoral trends and individual stock trajectories as the trading day unfolds.