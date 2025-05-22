Stocks to Watch Today: IndusInd Bank, ONGC, IndiGo, NTPC Green, TCS, And More In Focus

As the benchmark indices closed higher on Wednesday — the NSE Nifty 50 up 129.55 points (0.52%) at 24,813.45 and the BSE Sensex up 410.19 points (0.51%) at 81,596.63 — investors are eyeing fresh triggers for Thursday’s trade. If you’re looking for direction, here are the stocks to watch today, based on the latest earnings updates and key company announcements:



Stocks To Watch Today

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank released its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, reporting a net loss of Rs 2,328.92 crore — a stark contrast to the profit of Rs 2,349.08 crore in the same quarter of FY24. The bank’s net interest income (NII) for Q4FY25 stood at Rs 3,048.3 crore, reflecting a 43.3% YoY drop compared to Rs 5,376.5 crore in Q4FY24. The sharp decline in profitability is likely to weigh on investor sentiment.

ONGC

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a 20% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8,856 crore for Q4FY25, versus Rs 11,096 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit was also down 9% from Rs 9,784 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1.70 lakh crore, marginally lower than Rs 1.72 lakh crore in Q4FY24.



NTPC

NTPC Green Energy, the renewable energy arm of NTPC, delivered a robust 188% jump in consolidated net profit for Q4FY25 at Rs 233.21 crore, compared to Rs 80.95 crore in Q4FY24. Sequentially, profits rose a staggering 255% from Rs 65.61 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue grew 22% YoY to Rs 622.27 crore, up from Rs 508.14 crore.



IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation)

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, posted its best-ever March quarter profit of Rs 3,068 crore in Q4FY25 — a 62% jump YoY. The results beat Bloomberg’s consensus estimates of Rs 2,574 crore. Boosted by strong travel demand during the Mahakumbh festival and higher fares, revenue from operations jumped 24% to Rs 22,152 crore, exceeding the estimated Rs 21,887 crore.



TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s leading IT services firm, announced an add-on Advance Purchase Order (APO) worth approximately Rs 2,903 crore from state-owned telecom major Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). According to a regulatory filing, the APO is part of BSNL’s nationwide 4G rollout. TCS will handle the planning, supply, installation, testing, and maintenance of 4G infrastructure across 18,685 sites.





Power Finance Corporation

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported an 11% YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,357.88 crore for Q4FY25, compared to Rs 7,556.43 crore in the same period last year. The strong performance was driven by higher interest income, which surged to Rs 28,676.15 crore from Rs 23,891.19 crore YoY. Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 29,285.45 crore.

RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) saw a 4% YoY decline in net profit for Q4FY25 at Rs 459.12 crore versus Rs 478.40 crore last year. The company also reported a 4% drop in consolidated revenue from operations, which came in at Rs 6,427 crore compared to Rs 6,714 crore in Q4FY24.

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Andhra Pradesh government, making it the preferred bidder for a composite mining license for the Balepalyam Tungsten and associated minerals block. The 308.30-hectare block is located in Ananthapuram district. This development could boost the company’s mineral asset base significantly.

Jindal Poly

In a regulatory filing, Jindal Poly Films reported a fire incident at one of its arm’s plants in Nashik. The company stated that production and operations at a part of the plant are temporarily disrupted. This may have a short-term impact on operations and could affect stock sentiment.