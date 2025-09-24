Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, HCLTech, Swiggy, Bajaj Electricals, Tata Motors in Focus

Indian equities ended Tuesday slightly in the red, with the Nifty 50 slipping 33 points (0.13%) to 25,170 and the Sensex closing 58 points (0.07%) lower at 82,102.

Today, the bourse is going to be jammed packed with stock-driven movement. Here are the stocks to watch today.



Swiggy

Food delivery major Swiggy has announced its decision to divest its stake in bike-taxi operator Rapido through two transactions.

Rs 1,968 crore worth of shares will be sold to MIH Investments, a Dutch investment firm. Another Rs 431 crore tranche will go to Setu AIF Trust.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank said Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has increased its shareholding by 4.22%, strengthening the lender’s capital base.

Infosys

IT major Infosys is expanding its long-term collaboration with Sunrise, Switzerland’s second-largest telecom provider. The agreement focuses on modernising technology infrastructure and enhancing operational agility.

Tata Motors

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the luxury arm of Tata Motors, has prolonged its production halt until October 1, 2025. Operations were disrupted by a cybersecurity incident on September 2.



HCLTech

HCLTech announced the renewal of a multi-year contract with a major Swedish manufacturer of trucks, buses, and construction equipment. The expanded deal includes modernising IT infrastructure and providing digital transformation services.



Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals will acquire the Morphy Richards brand and IP from Ireland’s Glen Electric for Rs 146 crore. The acquisition secures brand rights across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.