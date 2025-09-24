Updated 24 September 2025 at 08:01 IST
Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, HCLTech, Swiggy, Bajaj Electricals, Tata Motors in Focus
Indian markets are set to open on Wednesday with several key corporate updates likely to drive action. Stake sales by Swiggy, acquisitions by Bajaj Electricals and Torrent Power, contract renewals by Infosys and HCLTech, and Tata Motors’ JLR production halt extension are among the top developments investors should track in today’s session.
Indian equities ended Tuesday slightly in the red, with the Nifty 50 slipping 33 points (0.13%) to 25,170 and the Sensex closing 58 points (0.07%) lower at 82,102.
Today, the bourse is going to be jammed packed with stock-driven movement. Here are the stocks to watch today.
Swiggy
Food delivery major Swiggy has announced its decision to divest its stake in bike-taxi operator Rapido through two transactions.
Rs 1,968 crore worth of shares will be sold to MIH Investments, a Dutch investment firm. Another Rs 431 crore tranche will go to Setu AIF Trust.
Yes Bank
Yes Bank said Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has increased its shareholding by 4.22%, strengthening the lender’s capital base.
Infosys
IT major Infosys is expanding its long-term collaboration with Sunrise, Switzerland’s second-largest telecom provider. The agreement focuses on modernising technology infrastructure and enhancing operational agility.
Tata Motors
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the luxury arm of Tata Motors, has prolonged its production halt until October 1, 2025. Operations were disrupted by a cybersecurity incident on September 2.
HCLTech
HCLTech announced the renewal of a multi-year contract with a major Swedish manufacturer of trucks, buses, and construction equipment. The expanded deal includes modernising IT infrastructure and providing digital transformation services.
Bajaj Electricals
Bajaj Electricals will acquire the Morphy Richards brand and IP from Ireland’s Glen Electric for Rs 146 crore. The acquisition secures brand rights across India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.
Torrent Power
Torrent Power has acquired shares in Newzone India Pvt Ltd and Newzone Power Projects Pvt Ltd for Rs 211 crore, consolidating its position in both renewable and conventional power sectors.
Dilip Buildcon
Infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon, via its JV with PSP Projects, has been declared L-1 bidder for a Rs 1,115.37 crore EPC project awarded by the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation. The project includes design, construction, testing, commissioning, and O&M of infrastructure works at Palakkad Node.
Gandhar Oil
Gandhar Oil Refinery will terminate all licenses of its JV company Texol Oils FZC and close the entity, ending its partnership with ESPE Oils FZC. Gandhar holds 50% stake in the Sharjah-based JV.
New Listings to Watch
Mainboard Listing: VMS TMT debuts on the bourses today.
SME Listing: Sampat Aluminium lists on the SME platform.
