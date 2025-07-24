Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Dr. Reddy’s, Tilaknagar Industries, Inox Wind Among Key Movers As Q1 Earnings Roll In

On Tuesday, July 23, the Indian equity markets closed on a strong note, buoyed by positive earnings cues and macroeconomic optimism. The BSE Sensex climbed 539.83 points (0.66%) to close at 82,726.64, while the NSE Nifty added 159 points (0.63%), ending the session at 25,219.90.



With market sentiment high, several stocks are expected to remain in focus today, July 24, driven by Q1FY26 earnings announcements, fundraising developments, and major acquisitions. Here's a closer look at the top stocks to watch today:



Infosys

Infosys Ltd. kicked off its Q1FY26 results with a better-than-expected performance. The IT giant posted a net profit of Rs 6,921 crore, up 8.7% YoY, surpassing street estimates. Revenue grew by 7.5% YoY to Rs 42,279 crore.



However, there was a decline in the operating margin, which stood at 20.8%, compared to 21.1% in the same quarter last year. Operating profit reached Rs 8,803 crore, and earnings per share rose 8.6% to Rs 16.70.



The company also raised its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal year to 1–3% in constant currency, revising upward from the earlier 0–3% range. Free cash flow saw a decline of 17.7% YoY to Rs 7,533 crore, though it still covered 108% of net profit.



IndusInd Bank

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank announced that its board has cleared a massive fundraising plan of up to Rs 30,000 crore. This includes:

Rs 20,000 crore via debt securities (domestic and foreign currency) through private placement.

Rs 10,000 crore via equity issuance, including Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), American Depository Receipts (ADR), or Global Depository Receipts (GDR).

Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma has announced a strategic acquisition move, proposing to acquire a 35.75% stake in Adcock Ingram Holdings, a leading pharmaceutical firm based in South Africa. The deal is pegged at around Rs 2,000 crore, aligning with Natco’s global expansion goals.



Tilaknagar Industries

In a landmark deal, Tilaknagar Industries revealed it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Imperial Blue whisky business from Pernod Ricard India for Rs 4,150 crore.

BEML

State-owned PSU BEML has bagged a Rs 293.82 crore order from the Ministry of Defence. The contract entails supplying High Mobility Vehicles (6×6 configuration), crucial for logistics and tactical operations of India’s armed forces.



Inox

Inox Wind’s board has approved a Rs 1,249.33 crore rights issue, aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and funding operational expansion. Key details include:

10.4 crore equity shares at Rs 120/share (Rs 110 premium).

Entitlement ratio: 5 shares for every 78 held.

Record date: July 29, 2025.

Dr. Reddy

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories posted a Q1 net profit of Rs 1,409.6 crore, a modest 1.26% YoY increase. However, revenue showed stronger momentum, rising 11.4% YoY to Rs 8,545.2 crore.



Earnings Scheduled for July 24

Several major companies are set to declare their Q1 results today, adding to the market buzz. These include:

Bajaj Finance

Nestle India

SBI Life Insurance

Canara Bank

ACC

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Adani Energy Solutions

APL Apollo Tubes

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Coromandel International

Cyient



With a mix of robust earnings, large-scale acquisitions, and ambitious fundraising efforts, today's session is poised to be eventful. Investors should keep a close eye on these stocks, as sectoral tailwinds and strategic corporate moves could drive significant intraday action.

