Stocks To Watch Today: ITC, Sun Pharma, Honasa, TeamLease Among Key Movers; Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Open

The Indian stock market is poised for a positive start on Friday, with GIFT Nifty signalling a higher open. After a volatile Thursday session that saw the NSE Nifty 50 dip by 204 points to close at 24,609.70, and the BSE Sensex shed 645 points to end at 80,952, traders and investors are closely watching corporate earnings and index reshuffles to guide their next moves.



Here’s a roundup of the top stocks to watch today, May 23, 2025, based on key earnings announcements and fundamental developments.



ITC

ITC Ltd. delivered a headline-grabbing 285% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,727.4 crore for the January-March quarter. However, this was largely due to a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 15,179 crore linked to the demerger of its hotels business.

TeamLease Services

TeamLease Services reported a robust 27% YoY rise in net profit for Q4FY25, clocking Rs 34.96 crore against Rs 27.48 crore a year earlier. The company’s total revenue also rose 17.5% to Rs 285.8 crore.



NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green Energy Ltd., a subsidiary of state-run NTPC, emerged as a winner in the e-reverse auction held by NHPC Ltd. on May 22.



Sun Pharma

Pharmaceutical giant Sun Pharma posted an 8.1% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching Rs 12,958.8 crore in Q4FY25 compared to Rs 11,982.9 crore in the same period last year.

Honasa Consumer

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer saw its net profit fall 18% YoY to Rs 25 crore for Q4FY25. However, the company beat street estimates of Rs 17.3 crore, buoyed by solid growth in its core categories. Revenue from operations rose 13.3% to Rs 533.56 crore from Rs 471 crore last year.

Grasim Industries

Aditya Birla Group’s flagship Grasim Industries narrowed its Q4FY25 net loss to Rs 288 crore from Rs 441 crore a year ago. More positively, the company posted a 31.9% YoY increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,926 crore, driven by strong performance across both core and new business segments.



Sensex Shake-Up: Trent, BEL In; Nestle, IndusInd Out

Asia Index announced a reshuffle in BSE Sensex constituents effective June 23. Trent and Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) will be added to the benchmark index, while Nestle India and IndusInd Bank will be excluded.

In sectoral indices:

IDFC First Bank will replace Canara Bank in BSE Bankex.

In the BSE Sensex Next 50, Britannia Industries, Dixon Technologies, Coforge, Hero MotoCorp, and Indus Towers will be added, while InterGlobe Aviation, Shriram Finance, Bharat Forge, Dabur India, and Siemens will be removed.



Earnings to Watch Today

Investors should stay tuned for quarterly results from the following companies on May 23, which could trigger stock-specific action: JSW Steel, Ashok Leyland, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, BEML, Concord Drugs and West Coast Paper Mills