Stocks To Watch Today: ITC, Tata Power, MCX, RailTel, Federal Bank Among Key Movers

The Indian stock market saw a pause in its rally, with the Sensex tumbling 585.67 points (0.72%) to 80,599.91, and the Nifty slipping 203 points (0.82%) to close at 24,565.35 on August 1.

As the earnings season continues in full swing, several major companies have reported their April–June quarter (Q1 FY26) results. Here's a curated list of stocks to watch today, August 4, based on recent financial disclosures, corporate developments, and upcoming earnings.



Stocks To Watch Today



ITC

FMCG giant ITC Ltd posted a muted Q1 net profit of Rs 4,912 crore, nearly unchanged from Rs 4,917 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, revenue rose by 20% YoY to Rs 21,059 crore, driven by solid performances in its cigarettes, FMCG, and agri-business verticals.



Tata Power

Tata Power reported a 9% increase in Q1 net profit to Rs 1,060 crore, up from Rs 971 crore last year. Total income grew by 4% YoY to Rs 18,035 crore. A standout performer was the renewables division, which saw PAT surge 95% YoY to Rs 531 crore.



Additionally, the company added 94 MW of green energy capacity, taking its total operational renewable portfolio to 5.6 GW. With the government's push on clean energy, Tata Power's growing renewable footprint makes it a long-term play for ESG-focused investors.



MCX

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue at Rs 405.82 crore, a 60% YoY increase in Q1 FY26. Net profit soared 49.9% sequentially to Rs 203 crore, while revenue jumped 28.2% quarter-on-quarter.



LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance posted a 4.4% YoY rise in net profit to Rs 1,364 crore. Revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 7,233 crore, with net interest income (NII) rising 4% to Rs 2,076 crore. However, its project loan segment plummeted 70% to Rs 156 crore, signalling caution in real estate lending.



While home loan disbursements rose 3% to Rs 11,247 crore, the company remains conservative on big-ticket projects.



Federal Bank

Federal Bank delivered a disappointing Q1 FY26 with a 14.7% YoY fall in net profit to Rs 861.75 crore. Sequentially, profits dipped 16%. Net interest income rose a modest 2% YoY to ₹2,336.8 crore, while total income climbed 7.6% to Rs 7,799.6 crore. Its Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 2.94%, indicating tight lending conditions. The stock could remain under pressure unless asset quality improves.



PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller reported a 3.8% YoY rise in Q1 profit to Rs 161.9 crore, while revenue surged 80.7% to Rs 724.9 crore, indicating strong consumer demand and better realization in gold and diamond segments.



RailTel

RailTel Corporation bagged a service-based contract from BSNL worth Rs 166.38 crore, to be executed over the next three years. The company confirmed in an exchange filing, There is no related-party involvement, and the order complies with BSNL’s advance work terms.



PNB Housing Finance

Jatul Anand appointed as Executive Director, and Valli Sekar as Chief Business Officer, Affordable Business.



Thermax

Shareholders reappointed Ashish Bhandari as MD & CEO for a five-year term beginning September 1, 2025.



Muthoot Capital Services

Completed securitisation of two-wheeler loans, raising ₹136 crore from a pool worth Rs 143.97 crore.

Earnings today

Investors will closely monitor Q1 results from:

DLF, Bosch, Aurobindo Pharma, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Shree Cements, Marico, Aditya Birla Capital

Escorts Kubota, Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Kansai Nerolac Paints, Inox India

Tech & REITs: Siemens Energy India, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Tbo Tek



These releases will likely influence stock movement across sectors, including real estate, pharma, FMCG, and industrials.

IPO’s Today

Mainboard: Propshare Titania SM REIT

SME Segment: Repono, Umiya Mobile



Read More - Will the Stock Market Crash or Bounce Back This Week?