Stocks to Watch Today: JK Cement, BEL, Bharat Forge, HCL Tech & More In Focus

Indian equity markets ended the June 30 session on a downbeat note, but investors can expect fresh cues today with several companies making headlines for deals, dividends, strategic partnerships, and boardroom changes.

The Sensex closed 452.44 points lower at 83,606.46 while the Nifty fell 120.75 points to settle at 25,517.05. Here's a detailed look at the ‘stocks to watch today’ and the corporate action expected to drive momentum in today’s trading.



Stocks to watch today



JK Cement

JK Cement shareholders have a reason to cheer as the board has announced a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share for FY25. This amounts to a 150% payout on the face value of Rs 10 per share. The record date for this dividend has now been fixed, following the company’s board approval on May 24.



BEL

Navratna PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has received fresh orders worth Rs 528 crore since June 20, adding strength to its already solid order book. According to the company, the new contracts include radars, communication systems, electronic voting machines (EVMs), jammers, mobile shelters, control centres, and other associated systems and services.



Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge's board has greenlit a major restructuring exercise involving its defence business. The company will transfer its defence assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd through an itemised sale. Additionally, it has revised the acquisition cost for AAM India Manufacturing.



Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd has announced plans to list its omni-channel pharmacy and digital health businesses over the next 18–21 months. The move will be carried out through a composite scheme of arrangement.



Uno Minda

Auto component maker Uno Minda has acquired the remaining 49.90% stake in UnoMinda EV Systems from its JV partner FRIWO GmbH for Rs 141.27 crore. With this, Uno Minda now holds 100% of the electric vehicle subsidiary.



Kalpataru Projects

Infrastructure player Kalpataru Projects International has won orders worth approximately Rs989 crore in the power transmission and distribution segment in overseas markets. With this win, the company’s total order intake in FY26 has reached Rs 7,150 crore.



Godrej Industries

Godrej Industries has invested an additional Rs 285 crore into Godrej Capital, increasing its stake from 89.48% to 90.89%.



Reliance Infrastructure

In a strategic boost to its defence segment, Reliance Defence, a part of Reliance Infrastructure, has entered into a partnership with US-based Coastal Mechanics. The partnership aims to tap into India's Rs 20,000 crore defence MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) and upgrade market.

Bank of India

Public sector lender Bank of India has cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points across tenors, effective July 1. However, the Repo-Based Lending Rate (RBLR) remains unchanged. Retail fixed-rate loans will now carry an interest rate of 10.65%.

Hindustan Copper

Hindustan Copper has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Coal India to explore and evaluate joint opportunities in copper and critical minerals.



Ashok Leyland

S Mahesh Babu has resigned as CEO of Switch Automotive Mobility, effective August 31, 2025. From September 1, Ganesh Mani, currently COO of Ashok Leyland, will take additional charge as CEO of Switch.



Federal Bank

Federal Bank’s board has approved plans to raise capital via equity and debt instruments. The debt fundraising limit has been capped at Rs 6,000 crore, in either Indian rupees or other permitted foreign currencies, indicating strong future growth and capital needs.

YES Bank

YES Bank has confirmed the resignation of Non-Executive Director Shweta Jalan from the board and all associated committees. Her resignation was formally accepted on June 27.



Astec LifeSciences

Agrochemical firm Astec LifeSciences has approved a Rs 249.35 crore rights issue at Rs 890 per share. The offer is in the ratio of 1:7, allowing existing shareholders to subscribe for 1 share for every 7 held. Rights issues typically indicate fundraising for expansion or debt repayment.

HCLTech

In a strategic move to scale generative AI capabilities, HCLTech has announced a multi-year partnership with OpenAI. The collaboration aims to help global enterprises deploy GenAI at scale using HCLTech’s AI platforms and engineering expertise.



Mainboard & SME Listings to Watch Today

Three mainboard listings debut on July 1:

Kalpataru Projects

Globe Civil Projects

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases





Additionally, four companies will list on the SME exchange:

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron

Icon Facilitators

Abram Food

AJC Jewel Manufacturers