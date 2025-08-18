Stocks to Watch Today: KEC International, Vedanta, RVNL, BPCL, Vodafone Idea, Inox Wind, Glenmark, ONGC, SBI, Alembic Pharma & More

The global markets are trading on a mixed note, indicating a cautious start for Indian equities on Monday. Earlier on Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed 12 points higher at 24,631, while the BSE Sensex ended 58 points up at 80,598. Analysts expect stock-specific action to dominate Monday’s session as companies announce fresh orders, rating updates, and quarterly results.



Stocks To Watch Today

Vedanta

Mining and metals major Vedanta Ltd said it has received an administrative warning letter from SEBI for non-compliance related to changes in its Scheme of Arrangement.

SEBI’s letter, dated August 13, 2025, was received by the company on August 14 at around 1:00 pm IST. The regulator flagged the withdrawal of Part V of the Scheme filed with the stock exchange without prior written consent.



KEC International

Engineering major KEC International announced that it has secured new orders worth ₹1,402 crore across its business segments. In the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) space, the company won a 765 kV transmission line project from a marquee private player in India. It also bagged orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.



RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from IRCON International for a project worth ₹178.64 crore.

The scope includes comprehensive signalling and telecommunications works, installation of electronic interlocking (EI) systems at 10 new stations, and deployment of in-motion weighbridge equipment.



BPCL

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) said Russian crude is expected to form 30-35% of its total imports in FY26, as long as no fresh sanctions are imposed.

“We are expecting again that the flow (of Russian oil) should come back to the normal level of 30-35%. As long as there is no new sanction on Russian oil, our procurement strategy will be 30-35%,” BPCL said in an analyst call on Thursday.



Vodafone

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) reported a smaller net loss of ₹6,608 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹7,166 crore in Q4FY25. Quarterly revenue stood at ₹11,023 crore, marking a 0.1% sequential growth.



Inox Wind

Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit in Q1FY26. Net profit surged 134% YoY to ₹97.3 crore despite a deferred tax charge of ₹40 crore. Profit before tax rose 167% YoY to ₹138 crore, while revenues climbed 29.2% YoY to ₹826.3 crore.



Glenmark Pharma

Pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a sharp 86.2% YoY decline in Q1FY26 net profit at ₹46.8 crore, compared to ₹340.2 crore in Q1FY25.



Allied Blenders

Allied Blenders and Distillers said it will not proceed with acquiring up to 51% stake in Good Barrel Distillery Pvt Ltd.

The company had earlier announced plans in January 2025 to acquire the entire paid-up share capital, subject to definitive agreements.

Borosil

Consumer glassware maker Borosil reported an 87% YoY rise in net profit to ₹17.4 crore for Q1FY26. Revenue grew 5.2% YoY to ₹232.7 crore, while EBITDA rose 14% to ₹37.7 crore.



Easy Trip Planners

Travel booking platform Easy Trip Planners reported a steep fall in Q1FY26 profit. Net profit fell to ₹0.4 crore, down from ₹33.9 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue dropped 25.4% YoY to ₹113.8 crore.

Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharmaceuticals received final USFDA approval for its generic Tretinoin Cream USP, 0.025%, used to treat acne vulgaris.

As per IQVIA, the market size for Tretinoin cream was estimated at $94 million for the year ending June 2025.

Torrent Power

Torrent Power commissioned a green hydrogen plant in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated by CM Yogi Adityanath.

The plant has a capacity of 72 TPA, with hydrogen to be blended in Torrent Gas’ distribution network at up to 2% concentration.

Somany Ceramics

Somany Ceramics said it has temporarily halted production at its Kassar plant after GAIL India reported a gas leakage in its Gauna–Bawana pipeline caused by heavy rains.

JK Cement

JK Cement board approved a greenfield project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, with a total capacity of 7 MnTPA.

The project includes a clinkerisation unit (4 MnTPA) and cement grinding capacity of 3 MnTPA, along with two split units in Rajasthan and Punjab.

SME Listings on August 18

Three SME companies debut on exchanges today:

Medistep Healthcare

ANB Metal Cast

Star Imaging & Path Lab

