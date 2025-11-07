Stocks to Watch Today: LIC, Apollo Hospitals, Lupin, Airtel, M&M, Rail Vikas Nigam, and More in Focus

Indian markets are expected to open on a mixed note on Thursday as investors react to a packed earnings calendar, major corporate deals, and fresh order announcements. Here’s a detailed look at stocks to watch today.



Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals reported a healthy set of numbers for the September quarter. Consolidated net profit rose 24.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 494 crore, compared to Rs 395.7 crore last year. Revenue increased 12.8% to Rs 6,303.5 crore from Rs 5,589.3 crore, driven by higher occupancy and growth in pharmacy and digital health segments.

Lupin

Pharma major Lupin Ltd posted a robust 73.3% YoY jump in consolidated profit to Rs 1,477.9 crore, while revenue grew 24.2% to Rs 7,047.5 crore, led by strong U.S. sales and improved margins.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

State-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 32% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 10,053 crore, aided by lower commission expenses and improved investment performance.



Bajaj Housing Finance

Bajaj Housing Finance also delivered steady results with net profit up 18% to Rs 643 crore, while revenue climbed 17.4% to Rs 2,614 crore. However, provisions rose sharply to Rs 50 crore versus Rs 5 crore a year ago.



Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares will be in focus after the company sold a 3.53% stake in RBL Bank for Rs 678 crore, booking a 62.5% gain on the investment.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company has entered into agreements to sell its holdings in Roppen Transportation Services (Rapido) to Accel India VIII (Mauritius) and MIH Investments One BV, for a combined Rs 288 crore. The transaction involves the sale of 11,997 Series D CCPS and a small equity stake.



Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 272-crore contract from Central Railway. The order includes design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 220/132/55 KV traction substation and related systems in the Daund–Solapur section of the railway.

Bharti Airtel

As per media reports, Singtel is planning to offload a 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel via a block deal worth Rs 10,300 crore, at a floor price of Rs 2,030 per share. The move may weigh on Airtel’s stock in early trade.

Maruti Suzuki India

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi, has approved the amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with the parent company, a move aimed at simplifying operations and ownership structure.

IPO’s Today

Studds Accessories Ltd, a leading helmet and two-wheeler accessories maker, is set to debut on the mainboard today.