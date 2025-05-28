Stocks To Watch Today: LIC, Bosch, ITC, NMDC Among Key Movers Amid Dividend Highs & Earnings Buzz

From tech and defence to FMCG and mining, several Indian companies have lined up major updates that are set to sway market sentiment today. Here's a roundup of the top stocks to watch today as earnings, dividends, and corporate actions take centre stage.



Market Recap: Benchmarks Snap Two-Day Rally

After posting gains for two consecutive sessions, Indian equities closed in the red on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex plunged 624.82 points to end at 81,551.63, while the NSE Nifty50 lost 174.95 points, closing at 24,826.20.



Earnings Alert: Big Names Set To Report Q4 Results

Investors are eyeing the March quarter earnings of major companies scheduled for release today. These include Cummins India, Bata India, Dr Agarwals Health Care, EMS, Finolex Cables, Granules India, IRCTC, Natco Pharma, and SAIL, among others.



Stocks To Watch Today



LIC

India’s largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), announced a 120% dividend, the highest in its history. While net premium income fell 3.2%, net profit surged 38% year-on-year, making LIC a stock to watch closely today.



Read More

PM Narendra Modi’s Push To Become World’s 3rd Largest Economy



Bosch

Auto component major Bosch posted a 16% rise in Q4 revenue. Though net profit dipped marginally, the company announced a record dividend of Rs 512 per share, up from Rs 375 last year.

NMDC

Mining giant NMDC reported an 8% revenue growth and a 4.8% rise in net profit for Q4. However, operational cost pressures impacted EBITDA margins.



P&G Hygiene

FMCG player P&G Hygiene and Health Care posted a Q4 net profit of Rs 156.1 crore on revenue of Rs 991.6 crore. While growth was moderate, it declared a Rs 65 per share dividend as a sweetener for investors.



Info Edge

Info Edge (India), which owns Naukri.com, declared its first dividend post-stock split: Rs 3.60 per share on a face value of Rs 2. The company reported its Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31st, 2025.



Bharat Dynamics

Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics saw a 79% drop in revenue and a 90% fall in EBITDA. Net profit also dipped 5.5% YoY.

