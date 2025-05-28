Stocks To Watch Today: LIC, Bosch, ITC, NMDC Among Key Movers Amid Dividend Highs & Earnings Buzz

Updated May 28th 2025, 07:46 IST
From tech and defence to FMCG and mining, several Indian companies have lined up major updates that are set to sway market sentiment today. Here's a roundup of the top stocks to watch today as earnings, dividends, and corporate actions take centre stage.
Market Recap: Benchmarks Snap Two-Day Rally
After posting gains for two consecutive sessions, Indian equities closed in the red on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex plunged 624.82 points to end at 81,551.63, while the NSE Nifty50 lost 174.95 points, closing at 24,826.20.
Earnings Alert: Big Names Set To Report Q4 Results
Investors are eyeing the March quarter earnings of major companies scheduled for release today. These include Cummins India, Bata India, Dr Agarwals Health Care, EMS, Finolex Cables, Granules India, IRCTC, Natco Pharma, and SAIL, among others.
Stocks To Watch Today
LIC
India’s largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), announced a 120% dividend, the highest in its history. While net premium income fell 3.2%, net profit surged 38% year-on-year, making LIC a stock to watch closely today.
Bosch
Auto component major Bosch posted a 16% rise in Q4 revenue. Though net profit dipped marginally, the company announced a record dividend of Rs 512 per share, up from Rs 375 last year.
NMDC
Mining giant NMDC reported an 8% revenue growth and a 4.8% rise in net profit for Q4. However, operational cost pressures impacted EBITDA margins.
P&G Hygiene
FMCG player P&G Hygiene and Health Care posted a Q4 net profit of Rs 156.1 crore on revenue of Rs 991.6 crore. While growth was moderate, it declared a Rs 65 per share dividend as a sweetener for investors.
Info Edge
Info Edge (India), which owns Naukri.com, declared its first dividend post-stock split: Rs 3.60 per share on a face value of Rs 2. The company reported its Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31st, 2025.
Bharat Dynamics
Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics saw a 79% drop in revenue and a 90% fall in EBITDA. Net profit also dipped 5.5% YoY.
Waaree Power
Waaree Power Pvt Ltd called off its proposed Rs 5.5 crore acquisition of a 55% stake in Ewaa Renewable Techno Solutions. The cancelled deal is a blow to the expected expansion in the renewables segment.
ITC
In one of the largest block deals this year, British American Tobacco (BAT) is set to sell a 2.3% stake in ITC Ltd to institutional investors via a block trade at Rs 400 per share, representing an 8% discount to the current market price. The deal size stands at Rs 11,600 crore, as per a report by Reuters.
Volatile But Opportunity-Rich Day Ahead
With strong dividend payouts, earnings surprises, and large corporate actions, the market is primed for volatility. Traders and investors should keep a close eye on these stocks to watch today, as they are likely to influence broader sentiment and trading patterns throughout the session.
