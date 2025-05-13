Stocks to Watch Today: Paytm, Tata Steel & Gensol Engineering - List

The Indian stock market witnessed a historic rally on Monday, May 12, 2025, as the Sensex surged 2,975 points (3.74%) to close at an all-time high of 82,429.90, while the Nifty 50 climbed 865.90 points (3.61%) to end at 24,873.90. This marked their biggest single-day gain since February 1, 2021, and their highest levels in the last 7 months.



The rally was powered by a confluence of positive triggers — easing tensions following the India-Pakistan ceasefire, progress in US-China trade talks, and strong cues from global markets. Against this bullish backdrop, several individual stocks are in focus today due to earnings, stake sales, and other corporate developments.



Stocks To Watch Today

Paytm

Chinese fintech major Ant Group is set to offload a 4% stake in Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd) through a block deal worth around Rs 2,627 crore ($242 million), according to a Reuters report citing a term sheet.



The shares will be sold at Rs 809.75 apiece, which represents a 6.5% discount to Paytm’s closing price on Monday. The identity of the buyers has not been disclosed yet. The transaction is being handled by Goldman Sachs India Securities and Citigroup Global Markets India. Both Ant Group and Paytm have not issued any official comments so far.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel reported a robust performance in the March 2025 quarter, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,201 crore. The strong bottom line was supported by a sharp rise in other income, which more than doubled to Rs 461 crore, and a notable drop in exceptional losses, according to the company’s earnings release.

Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals delivered a strong Q4 performance, with net profit doubling to Rs 59.05 crore from a year ago. Revenue rose 6.5% YoY, driven by improved sales in the consumer products segment.



In a move to reward shareholders, the company’s board declared a Rs 3 per share dividend.



Gensol Engineering

In a key corporate shakeup, Gensol Engineering announced that Managing Director Anmol Singh Jaggi and Whole-time Director Puneet Singh Jaggi have stepped down from their posts. The move comes shortly after SEBI issued an interim order barring them from holding key management positions due to regulatory violations.





Shree Cement

Shree Cement has received a grant order for limestone mines in Rajasthan, with mineral resources of 211 million tonnes, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing. This significant addition to its raw material base is likely to bolster long-term production capacity and cost efficiencies.



Earnings Today

Investors should keep an eye on companies scheduled to report their March quarter earnings today, including:

Tata Motors

Hero MotoCorp

Bharti Airtel

Siemens

Bharti Hexacom

Aditya Birla Capital

Cipla

GAIL India

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

ITD Cementation India

Jubilant Ingrevia

Metropolis Healthcare

Max Financial Services

Suven Life Sciences

VIP Industries

VST Tillers Tractors

The earnings numbers from large-cap firms like Tata Motors, Airtel, and Cipla could influence broader market sentiment, especially after Monday’s rally.

Market Outlook

With geopolitical tensions easing, strong global cues, and robust domestic earnings, the Indian equity market remains buoyant. However, analysts caution that profit-booking at higher levels cannot be ruled out, particularly ahead of the general elections and amid ongoing global macro uncertainties.

