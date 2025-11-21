Updated 21 November 2025 at 08:43 IST
Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Group, TCS, JSW Energy, Zaggle & More In Focus
: Several companies announced key developments that could drive market sentiment on November 21. From the ED’s provisional attachment of assets linked to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, a major TCS–TPG partnership, stake sale plans by Max Financial’s promoter, new project orders, and investments, here are the stocks likely to be in focus today.
- Republic Business
Indian benchmark indices ended November 20 on a strong note, with the Sensex rising 446.21 points to 85,632.68 and the Nifty gaining 139.50 points to close at 26,192.15. Several company-specific updates may guide market action today.
Stocks To Watch Today
Reliance Group
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties valued at over ₹1,452 crore in its ongoing money laundering probe involving companies linked to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group.
The attachment, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), includes properties inside Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) and Millennium Business Park in Navi Mumbai, along with assets in Pune, Chennai and Bhubaneswar.
Reliance Group issued a clarification, distancing itself from the attached assets.
“The attached assets belong to Reliance Communications, which has not been a part of the Reliance Group since 2019,” a spokesperson said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Max Financial
Max Ventures Investment Holdings plans to sell a 0.46% stake in Max Financial Services through a block deal estimated at ₹270 crore. The floor price is set at ₹1,675.7 per share, slightly below the previous close.
The stake sale comes amid weak financial performance: Max Financial’s net profit plunged 96% YoY to ₹4.1 crore in Q2 FY26.
TCS
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic partnership with global asset management firm TPG to scale up its AI data center initiative, HyperVault.
HyperVault aims to develop AI-ready data centers exceeding 1 gigawatt in capacity to support rapidly growing demand.
The investment plan includes:
Up to ₹18,000 crore total commitment
TPG investing up to ₹8,820 crore
TPG’s final shareholding expected between 27.5% and 49%
JSW Energy
JSW Energy received a Letter of Intent from the resolution team on November 19 after lenders approved its plan to acquire Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure, currently undergoing insolvency proceedings under the IBC, 2016.
This acquisition comes months after JSW Energy completed the takeover of KSK Mahanadi Power in March 2025, continuing its aggressive expansion in infrastructure and power-linked assets.
Saatvik Green Energy
Saatvik Green Energy said its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has received new orders valued at ₹177.50 crore from a leading IPP and EPC player.
Zaggle
Fintech solutions company Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has onboarded BIBA Fashion under a 36-month agreement.
Hyundai Motor India
Hyundai Motor India has infused ₹21.46 crore as a second tranche of investment into FPEL Tamil Nadu Wind Farm via private placement, receiving over 25.5 lakh shares.
Mainboard Listing: Capillary Technologies India
Capillary Technologies India is set to make its mainboard debut today, drawing investor attention in the primary market space.
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are purely informational, and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 21 November 2025 at 08:43 IST