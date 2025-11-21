Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Group, TCS, JSW Energy, Zaggle & More In Focus

Indian benchmark indices ended November 20 on a strong note, with the Sensex rising 446.21 points to 85,632.68 and the Nifty gaining 139.50 points to close at 26,192.15. Several company-specific updates may guide market action today.



Stocks To Watch Today

Reliance Group

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties valued at over ₹1,452 crore in its ongoing money laundering probe involving companies linked to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group.

The attachment, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), includes properties inside Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) and Millennium Business Park in Navi Mumbai, along with assets in Pune, Chennai and Bhubaneswar.

Reliance Group issued a clarification, distancing itself from the attached assets.

“The attached assets belong to Reliance Communications, which has not been a part of the Reliance Group since 2019,” a spokesperson said.

The investigation remains ongoing.



Max Financial

Max Ventures Investment Holdings plans to sell a 0.46% stake in Max Financial Services through a block deal estimated at ₹270 crore. The floor price is set at ₹1,675.7 per share, slightly below the previous close.

The stake sale comes amid weak financial performance: Max Financial’s net profit plunged 96% YoY to ₹4.1 crore in Q2 FY26.



TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic partnership with global asset management firm TPG to scale up its AI data center initiative, HyperVault.

HyperVault aims to develop AI-ready data centers exceeding 1 gigawatt in capacity to support rapidly growing demand.

The investment plan includes:

Up to ₹18,000 crore total commitment

TPG investing up to ₹8,820 crore

TPG’s final shareholding expected between 27.5% and 49%

