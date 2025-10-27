Updated 27 October 2025 at 07:41 IST
Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NCC & More
Indian markets are poised for a positive opening as global cues turn favorable and GIFT Nifty signals early gains. Key movers include Reliance Industries’ AI partnership with Meta, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Q2 earnings dip, Adani Group’s clarification on LIC investment, and NCC’s massive mining order in Jharkhand.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a strong note today, tracking positive global trends and firm cues from GIFT Nifty. The index indicates that domestic benchmarks, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, may start the session higher after Friday’s mild decline.
On Friday, the Nifty 50 slipped 96 points or 0.37% to close at 25,795, while the Sensex ended 345 points or 0.41% lower at 84,212 amid profit booking and mixed global trends.
Today’s trading session is expected to be driven by key corporate developments and Q2 earnings announcements from several large- and mid-cap companies.
Stocks To Watch Today
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 2.9% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹3,253.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26).
Provisions and contingencies rose 43.5% YoY to ₹947 crore, though they were down 22% sequentially. The provision coverage ratio stood at 77%. Net interest income (NII) rose 4% YoY to ₹7,311 crore, slightly below market expectations of ₹7,357 crore.
Adani Group
The Adani Group was in focus after a Washington Post report alleged that India’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) “drafted and pushed through a proposal in May to steer roughly $3.9 billion in investments to Adani’s businesses from the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).”
RailTel
RailTel Corporation of India announced that the Bihar Education Project Council has cancelled a ₹209.78 crore work order due to unavoidable reasons. The project was originally awarded on September 13, 2025, for implementing education quality enhancement initiatives in Bihar under the PM SHRI scheme.
Reliance
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has formalized its AI partnership with Meta Platforms by incorporating a new joint venture — Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL) — on October 24.
NCC
NCC Ltd announced that it has bagged one of its largest-ever contracts, valued at ₹6,828.94 crore, from Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) for a major mining project in Jharkhand.
Advertisement
SBI Cards
SBI Cards and Payment Services posted a 10% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹445 crore for Q2 FY26.
The company attributed the growth to increased card spending. Retail spends jumped 17% YoY to ₹89,611 crore, while corporate spends surged 218% to ₹17,452 crore, signaling strong consumer and business demand despite margin pressures.
Ola Electric to Raise ₹1,500 Crore
Ola Electric Mobility announced that its board has approved plans to raise up to ₹1,500 crore, potentially through equity shares or convertible securities.
Advertisement
Earnings to Watch Today
Investors will track earnings announcements from major companies including Indus Towers, Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Energy Solutions, Bata India, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Mahindra Logistics, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, PNB Housing Finance, Raymond, SRF, and Tata Investment Corporation, among others.
With multiple heavyweights reporting today, market volatility may remain elevated through the session.
Read More - Piyush Goyal In Brussels To Fast-Track India-EU FTA Talks
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 27 October 2025 at 07:41 IST