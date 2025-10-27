Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NCC & More

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a strong note today, tracking positive global trends and firm cues from GIFT Nifty. The index indicates that domestic benchmarks, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, may start the session higher after Friday’s mild decline.



On Friday, the Nifty 50 slipped 96 points or 0.37% to close at 25,795, while the Sensex ended 345 points or 0.41% lower at 84,212 amid profit booking and mixed global trends.

Today’s trading session is expected to be driven by key corporate developments and Q2 earnings announcements from several large- and mid-cap companies.



Stocks To Watch Today

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 2.9% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹3,253.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26).

Provisions and contingencies rose 43.5% YoY to ₹947 crore, though they were down 22% sequentially. The provision coverage ratio stood at 77%. Net interest income (NII) rose 4% YoY to ₹7,311 crore, slightly below market expectations of ₹7,357 crore.



Adani Group

The Adani Group was in focus after a Washington Post report alleged that India’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) “drafted and pushed through a proposal in May to steer roughly $3.9 billion in investments to Adani’s businesses from the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).”

RailTel

RailTel Corporation of India announced that the Bihar Education Project Council has cancelled a ₹209.78 crore work order due to unavoidable reasons. The project was originally awarded on September 13, 2025, for implementing education quality enhancement initiatives in Bihar under the PM SHRI scheme.

Reliance

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has formalized its AI partnership with Meta Platforms by incorporating a new joint venture — Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL) — on October 24.



NCC

NCC Ltd announced that it has bagged one of its largest-ever contracts, valued at ₹6,828.94 crore, from Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) for a major mining project in Jharkhand.

Advertisement

SBI Cards

SBI Cards and Payment Services posted a 10% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹445 crore for Q2 FY26.

The company attributed the growth to increased card spending. Retail spends jumped 17% YoY to ₹89,611 crore, while corporate spends surged 218% to ₹17,452 crore, signaling strong consumer and business demand despite margin pressures.

Ola Electric to Raise ₹1,500 Crore

Ola Electric Mobility announced that its board has approved plans to raise up to ₹1,500 crore, potentially through equity shares or convertible securities.

Advertisement