Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, NTPC, Muthoot Finance & More In Focus

Indian equity markets continued their losing streak for the second day on August 28, 2025. The Sensex shed 705.97 points, or 0.87%, closing at 80,080.57, while the Nifty slipped 211.15 points, or 0.85%, to settle at 24,500.90. Investors are now eyeing fresh corporate cues for market direction.



Stocks To Watch Today

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) will remain in focus as the company holds its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today at 2 PM via video conferencing. Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to address over 44 lakh shareholders.

Key updates are awaited on Reliance’s energy, telecom, and digital services businesses. Market participants will closely track any announcements regarding the much-anticipated Jio IPO.

NTPC

State-run NTPC announced a partial modification in the transfer of its coal mining business to subsidiary NTPC Mining Limited (NML).

In FY25, the coal business generated ₹7,735 crore, accounting for around 4% of NTPC’s revenue, with a net worth of ₹3,150 crore. Investors will watch how the restructuring impacts future earnings.



CG Power

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has launched its first semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, via subsidiary CG Semi Private Limited.

The facility positions the company among India’s first full-service OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing) providers—a sector gaining prominence amid India’s semiconductor push.

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance has invested ₹500 crore in its subsidiary Muthoot Money Limited, allotting 3.25 lakh equity shares. The move signals expansion in its financial services footprint.

Lemon Tree Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed an agreement to open a 98-room property in Mohkampur, Dehradun. The property will feature a restaurant, lounge, conference hall, swimming pool, and fitness center, expanding the group’s hospitality presence in Uttarakhand.

Federal Bank

Federal Bank has appointed Srinivasan P as the Executive Vice President & Head – Business Initiatives (Wholesale Banking) and a Senior Management Personnel.

Infosys & Mastercard

Infosys and Mastercard have entered into a partnership to integrate Mastercard Move with Infosys Finacle.

The tie-up aims to streamline cross-border payments across 200 countries and 150 currencies.



ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank’s Board has accepted the early retirement request of Subir Saha, Group Chief Compliance Officer (GCCO), effective August 28. Anish Madhavan, an existing senior management personnel, has been appointed as GCCO effective August 29.