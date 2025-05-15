Stocks to Watch Today: SBI, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Mankind Pharma, Eicher Motors & Tata Power - List

Stocks To Watch Today: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed higher on May 14 in a highly volatile session. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 182.34 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 81,330.56. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty rose 88.55 points or 0.36 per cent to close at 24,666.90.



Today's trade is expected to be driven by Q4 earnings, mixed global signals, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, which may impact investor sentiment.



With over 100 companies having announced their earnings on Wednesday and several more lined up today, the earnings season continues to dominate market mood. Among the notable companies reporting strong numbers: Here are the stocks to watch today



Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors posted a 27 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,362 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company attributed this performance to new launches, expansion in international markets, and diversification.



Tata Power

Tata Power reported a 25 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,306 crore in Q4FY25, supported by the growing solar business. Revenue grew 7 per cent to Rs 17,328 crore.

Torrent Power

Torrent Power saw its Q4 net profit soar 146.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,059.6 crore, driven by robust performance in its gas-based power and distribution businesses.

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance posted a 22 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 1,444 crore for the March quarter.

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres reported a 47.8 per cent year-on-year fall in Q4 net profit to Rs 184.6 crore, although total income rose 1.8 per cent to Rs 6,451.12 crore.

Jubilant Foodworks

Jubilant Foodworks, which operates Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts in India, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 49.33 crore for Q4FY25.

Berger Paints

Berger Paints saw an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 262.91 crore, supported by volume growth.



Bharti Airtel

The telecom company is in focus after Vice-Chairman and MD Gopal Vittal clarified the intent behind the company's application to convert its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into government equity. He said the move was to seek clarity on available options.





State Bank of India (SBI)

The country’s largest bank announced that it will consider raising USD 3 billion via public offer or private placement in FY25.



Vodafone Idea

The telco Vodafone Idea is set to launch its 5G services in Delhi NCR starting May 15. This is part of its ongoing rollout across 17 priority circles where it holds 5G spectrum. The company has already launched services in Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Patna.



Aditya Birla Real Estate

Aditya Birla Real Estate’s board has approved the sale of remaining machinery from its Birla Century plant in Gujarat, used in a JV with Birla Advanced Knits. The sale is expected to fetch Rs 22.15 crore (excluding GST).



Brigade Enterprises

The real estate Brigade Enterprises acquired a 5.41-acre land parcel on Velachery Road, Chennai, for Rs 441.70 crore to develop a premium residential project. The project has a gross development value of Rs 1,600 crore.



Mankind Pharma

The company disclosed it has received additional tax demands totalling Rs 341.86 crore (including interest) from the Income Tax authority.



Key Earnings To Watch Today

Several prominent companies are scheduled to announce their Q4FY25 results today, which could impact market movement. These include:

JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Foods, Abbott India, Tube Investments of India, Page Industries, Godfrey Phillips India, Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, Kaynes Technology India, Godrej Industries, LIC Housing Finance, Global Health, Endurance Technologies, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, CESC, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, SKF India, Vinati Organics, Bikaji Foods International, SignatureGlobal India, Neuland Laboratories, BLS International Services, Caplin Point Laboratories, Alivus Life Sciences, NCC, LT Foods, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust, IFCI, Balrampur Chini Mills, G R Infraprojects, Allied Blenders & Distillers, Saregama India, Arvind, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Inox India, Tega Industries, Garware Technical Fibres, P N Gadgil Jewellers, South Indian Bank, Welspun Enterprises, Prism Johnson, Thangamayil Jewellery, Websol Energy System, and Pricol.